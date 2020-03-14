Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison is part of a public campaign urging Australians to do their bit to stop COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Australians urged to do their bit on virus

By Marnie Banger

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 21:53:36

Australians are being urged to play their part to help to stem the spread of the coronavirus as part of a national campaign, with 238 people infected across the nation.

A letter from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy will run in newspapers across the country on Sunday, along with the latest information on COVID-19.

It urges people to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, and dispose of tissues, and avoid contact with others if they’re feeling unwell. 

“Australia has one of the best health systems in the world with some of the most dedicated and experienced health professionals,” the letter reads.

“Containing the spread of an infection like COVID-19 comes down to every Australian playing their part by looking after their own hygiene, looking out for each other, and staying informed.”

People are also being urged only to be tested for the illness if they are experiencing flu or cold-like symptoms and have recently returned from overseas, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.

Advertisements with these messages will also run on television, radio, online and at more than 2200 outdoor sites from this weekend.

Australia clocked up 238 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday after three South Australians, three West Australians, 13 Victorians, two Tasmanians and 20 people in NSW tested positive for the coronavirus.

There are about 140,000 cases worldwide.

Across the Tasman, the New Zealand government has announced that all incoming passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period, from midnight on Sunday.

The move has had consequences for cricket, with Australia’s Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against New Zealand abandoned.

The Council of Australian Governments meeting has heeded expert advice that all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people in Australia should be cancelled from Monday.

Major events the Melbourne Grand Prix and Sydney’s Easter Show have been canned.

Professor Murphy on Saturday also defended his advice to the federal cabinet not to be tested for the coronavirus after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton became infected.

Mr Dutton became sick with COVID-19 on Friday, just days after attending a cabinet meeting that included Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

But Prof Murphy says it has always been public advice that people only be tested after being in contact with someone infected with coronavirus within 24 hours of them developing symptoms.

