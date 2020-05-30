Australia’s emissions fell 0.9pc last year

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Emissions from exports increased by three per cent last year, driven by liquefied natural gas. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Australia’s emissions fell 0.9pc last year

By Rebecca Gredley

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 11:54:02

Australia’s emissions fell 0.9 per cent last year, with decreases in electricity, agriculture and transport partially offset by increases in other sectors.

Environmentalists fear the progress will be short-lived as the drop was driven by drought and policies that are coming to an end, while the government favours a growth in gas.

The latest government data shows emissions fell during the December quarter by 0.5 per cent.

Emissions from exports increased by three per cent last year, driven by liquefied natural gas, which the government argues is helping other countries reduce their emissions.

Agricultural emissions were down 5.8 per cent, partly as a result of the drought.

Emissions from the electricity sector fell 2.9 per cent.

The Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources puts this down to a 4.3 per cent reduction in coal generation and a 10 per cent increase in renewables in the National Electricity Market.

Emissions from the NEM in the March quarter decreased by 0.7 per cent from the previous period.

Australia’s total carbon dioxide emissions totalled 532.5 megatonnes last year, a level not seen since 2015.

Climate Council senior researcher Tim Baxter says the “temporary” downturn of emissions means nothing if the polluting gas sector continues to grow.

Greenpeace agrees.

“New data that shows a slight dip in Australia’s emissions last year will be unsustainable without a plan to dramatically reduce our emissions by weaning the country off coal, oil and gas which drive climate change and cause more extreme weather events like bushfires,” the group said.

The Australia Institute’s energy program director Richie Merzian says the drop in emissions didn’t occur because of federal government policy.

He says electricity emissions are down because of Labor’ renewable energy policies, the dip in transport is because of consumer choice, and agriculture because of drought.

Labor’s climate spokesman Mark Butler says the government can’t shy away from a net zero emissions by 2050 target.

“The Morrison government took the advice of scientists when it came to COVID-19. They can no longer ignore climate scientists,” he said.

The data comes as the next major UN climate talks have been delayed until the end of 2021, a year later than originally planned, because of coronavirus.

The meeting, known as the COP26 summit, has been billed as the most important climate change summit since the 2015 talks that produced the Paris agreement.

Countries have been asked to bring plans for stronger climate action.

Mr Taylor will take a technology roadmap and investment statement as the main tools in his policy briefcase.

REDUCING EMISSIONS

* The waste sector – including landfills, wastewater treatment and incineration – remained steady last year, amounting to about 2.4 per cent of total emissions

* Land use and forestry increased by 7.3 per cent last year.

* The federal government says the overall progress equates to about a 13 per cent reduction in emissions on 2005 levels

* By 2030, the government wants to see a 26 to 28 per cent reduction, in line with the Paris agreement.

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

crime, law and justice

Bulgaria to lift travel ban on Palfreeman

Bulgaria says it will lift a ban that prevents Australian man Jock Palfreeman, convicted of murder in 2009 and released on parole, from leaving the country.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

US prosecutors cite Damond in charging cop

Minneapolis prosecutor Mike Freeman has repeatedly referred to the Justine Damond case in announcing charges against fired officer Derek Chauvin.