Australia’s ‘human swan’ gets UN accolade

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Sacha Dench has been appointed an ambassador for the UN Convention on Migratory Species. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

Australia’s ‘human swan’ gets UN accolade

By Dominica Sanda

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 16:03:14

Sacha Dench has never had a greater sense of urgency to act on climate change than the day a huge fire front roared towards her family home in southern NSW.

The conservationist, who grew up in Kiah south of Eden but moved to the United Kingdom more than a year ago, has been working to raise awareness of endangered species since 1997.

As a result of her conservation efforts, Ms Dench was appointed as an ambassador for the UN Convention on Migratory Species at a ceremony in India this week.

Weeks beforehand, she made the trip back to her family home to help pump thousands of litres of water into tanks as bushfires roared around them.

“There’s nothing like standing in your wooden home in the Australian bush and looking at a 40-kilometre fire front to up the sense of urgency and to demonstrate how connected the biodiversity losses and our changing climate are,” she told AAP. 

The house, which was built by her mother and stepfather, was destroyed by the blaze in January.

Ms Dench says it’s not the first time she’s seen the impacts of climate change firsthand. 

She is known as the “human swan” after her 7000km journey in a paramotor – also known as a powered paraglider – when she followed the Bewick’s swan migration from Arctic Russia to the UK.

“I have seen firsthand the tragic decline of many migratory species – it is devastating to think this has largely happened in my lifetime,” she said.

“Losing our home was devastating yet it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the impacts of man-made climate change and habitat destruction on migratory wildlife across the planet as we decimate their global flyways and ‘swimways’.”

Ms Dench, who is also a co-founder of environmental group Conservation Without Borders, says the UN accolade was a “huge honour” and hopes it will give her greater opportunities to raise awareness of the issues facing migratory birds.

Her dream is to fly from Alaska to Russia, China and through Asia until she reaches home in Kiah.

“Flying in a paramotor is slow, but I can take off and land almost anywhere, and talk to people living around all the critical sites for birds,” she said.

“That’s where I can learn, share, and get inspired and see that people everywhere are generally good, and will help if you let them.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

cricket

Warner, de Kock not planning to clear air

David Warner and Quinton de Kock, two of the main antagonists during Australia's ugly tour of South Africa in 2018, are set to cross paths again.

Australian rules football

Ratten buoyed by St Kilda's new attack

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten was pleased to see a revamped attack fire on all cylinders with eight goal kickers in the AFL pre-season win over Hawthorn.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell happy with AFL return

Ball magnet Tom Mitchell racked up 21 disposals in three quarters on return from a year out with a broken leg in Hawthorn's AFL pre-season defeat to St Kilda.

news

politics

Labor reveals 2050 net-zero emissions goal

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese has outlined his party's climate targets during a speech in Melbourne, including a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

sport

rugby league

Bennett to step down for Demetriou in 2022

Next year will be Wayne Bennett's last as South Sydney's head coach, with assistant Jason Demetriou lined up to replace him.

world

health

Coronavirus to be major topic at G20

As China reports a rise in coronavirus cases the epidemic is set to dominate a weekend meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.