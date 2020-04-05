Too soon to drop COVID-19 restrictions

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is cautiously optimistic about the path of the coronavirus as the rate of cases slows, but warned of the risk of lifting restrictions, such as social distancing, too soon.

Latest government figures show there are 5548 COVID-19 cases across the country with 30 deaths.

The daily rate of cases has been gradually easing from as much as 30 per cent a couple of weeks ago to single figures in recent days.

Using an AFL metaphor, Dr Coatsworth said Australia was at the end of the first quarter in the grand final and a goal ahead.

“We know that if we work as a team and play as we are now, we can get the premiership, but we are a long way away from that being the case,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

“It is far too early to drop the ball and …. if we do stop these measures too early, then we have seen graphs in the media showing there could be a resurgence in cases so we have to be careful on those grounds.”

There was good news for National Disability Insurance Scheme recipients who from Monday will be granted priority home deliver from supermarkets to ease the stress during the pandemic.

“Our priority during this period is doing what we can to support the immediate needs of NDIS participants, including through enabling priority home delivery of groceries and other basic essentials,” Government Services Minister Stuart Roberts said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has warned against using dodgy, imported home COVID-19 test kits, saying they pose to a risk to public health.

A number of these kits from China and Hong Kong have been intercepted by Australian Border Force officers in the past few weeks.

He warned using these kits would undermine the vital, lifesaving work of health professionals.

“Inaccurate results could prevent people from seeking the medical help they need, or alternatively, discourage people who should be self-isolating from doing so,” Mr Dutton said.