China has banned beef exports from four Australian abattoirs apparently over technical issues. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Australia’s trade beef with China heats up

By Matt Coughlan

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 18:37:26

Australia has been blindsided after China suspended beef imports from four abattoirs, escalating trade and diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Eighteen per cent of Australia’s beef production is exported to China, with exports worth more than $3 billion a year.

The four meatworks involved – JBS Dinmore, JBS Beef City, Kilcoy and Northern Cooperative Meat Company – account for roughly 35 per cent of Australian beef exports.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says it is concerning the suspensions appear to be based on highly technical issues, with some dating back more than a year.

“It’s disappointing that no notification was given prior to that suspension taking effect,” he said.

Relations with China have soured rapidly after Australia launched a global push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, China threatened to slap an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley.

Senator Birmingham said Australia’s push for an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus has no ties to export arrangements for beef or barley.

“We certainly don’t see any relationship and we would expect that no other counterpart country should see a relationship between those factors either,” he said.

Earlier this month, Beijing’s ambassador warned Chinese people would reconsider buying Australian beef if Mr Morrison continued calling for the investigation.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the beef suspension was a lesson for exporters about meeting other countries’ import standards.

“If you don’t, we’ve got to understand what’s gone wrong and how do we fix it quickly,” he said.

National Farmers’ Federation president Fiona Simson said disruptions to exports were concerning.

“We recognise in relationships as significant as that between Australia and China, from time to time, issues do arise,” she said.

“When they do, it is important that both parties work together in a respectful manner to, as soon as possible, resolve the challenge to an end that is satisfactory to both.”

