Austria bans gatherings of more than five

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Austria is restricting public movement, including banning groups of more than five from gathering. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Austria bans gatherings of more than five

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 09:56:59

Austria’s chancellor has announced major restrictions on movement in public places, banning gatherings of more than five persons and urging Austrians to self-isolate.

The restrictions will come into force on Monday, while restaurants will close from Tuesday, when new restrictions on entering the country will also take effect.

“Austrians are being summoned to isolate themselves,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s office said in a statement. “That means only making social contact with the people with whom they live.”

Gatherings of more than five people will be allowed only for activities that serve to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the chancellor’s office added.

Police would be stationed at playgrounds and outdoors from Sunday, and would ask large groups to disband.

The statement said people should only leave the house for work that can’t be postponed, to buy necessary food supplies and to help others.

The western region of Tyrol, home to popular ski resorts where Austria’s first cases were reported, announced a total lockdown on Sunday, with its governor saying the region found itself in “the most difficult situation we’ve ever faced in the post-war years”.

The country as a whole had 800 cases and one death by 0700GMT on Sunday, according to its health ministry.

Austria also expanded its list of countries from which it restricts entry, adding Britain, the Netherlands, Russia and Ukraine.

In an interview Sunday evening, Chancellor Kurz said the government intended to bring overall air traffic to a halt but was currently maintaining minimal flight connections in order to bring Austrians abroad back home.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

soccer

Phoenix want FFA assurances before flight

Wellington Phoenix's plan to base themselves in Australia for the remainder of the A-League is in doubt after they demanded further details around their stay.

rugby league

NRL set to meet nation's chief medico

NRL officials will meet with Australia's chief medical officer, Brendan Murphy, on Tuesday to discuss their plans to combat the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

AFL battles to get 2020 season underway

The AFL's 2020 season will be cut from 23 rounds to 17, but Thursday's kick-off remains in doubt and pay cuts loom as the sport contends with the coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Tigers keen to kick-start AFL season

Dual Richmond premiership coach Damien Hardwick is keen to get the Tigers' AFL flag defence up and running against Carlton at the MCG on Thursday.

news

health

Vic stands firm against school closures

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insists closing all schools in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus could do more harm than good.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL players yet to agree to pay cuts: Gawn

AFL players are yet to agree to pay cuts as they await a decision from league bosses about whether the new season will start on Thursday.

world

virus diseases

Trump urges no US crowds, flags recession

The White House is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out, to combat an expected surge of coronavirus cases.