Austria mandates shoppers must wear masks

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Austrian government has made it mandatory to wear protective masks in supermarkets. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Austria mandates shoppers must wear masks

By Albert Otti

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 03:37:27

All Austrians will have to wear face masks while shopping to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government has announced in a step that contravenes World Health Organisation recommendations.

Austria is one of the European countries that took the earliest and strictest steps against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

Besides Austria, the Czech Republic introduced obligatory face masks in public on March 18.

Once supermarket retail chains have received the masks, every shopper will be handed the protective gear when entering stores, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a press conference on Monday.

In the medium term, wearing masks will also become obligatory in other situations where people come into close contact, according to the government plan.

The government cautioned that the masks do not protect wearers but are meant to prevent them from spreading infectious cough droplets.

WHO emergency operations chief Mike Ryan said in Geneva that there is no evidence that wearing of masks by the general public has a positive impact.

“In fact there is some evidence that suggests the opposite,” he told a press conference.

The WHO has been pointing out that people can contaminate their hands when taking off masks in an incorrect, unsafe manner and that mask-wearers tend to touch their faces more often.

The WHO’s chief coronavirus specialist, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that the UN health agency recommends to the public that masks are worn only by patients who are recovering at home and those who care for them.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Austria rose to more than 9000 on Monday, while the number of dead surpassed 100, according to the Health Ministry.

The daily increase of new infections has fallen to an average of 11 per cent during the past four days, far below the peak rate of 40 per cent.

Austria has been under a lockdown for the past two weeks.

Schools have stopped lessons, nearly all shops are shuttered and all restaurants, bars and public venues are closed.

“These measures are not only the rights ones, they also work,” Kurz said, adding that they were not enough however.

Wearing masks “will be a big adjustment for us, but it’s necessary that we take this step to further reduce transmission,” he said.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

virus diseases

Four Victorian babies diagnosed with virus

Four babies are among Victoria's latest coronavirus cases, with authorities investigating how they became infected but say they aren't part of a cluster.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

'Stabilising' virus hope for Italy, Spain

The number of coronavirus cases in Italy and Spain might be stabilising, WHO says, as New York reels from a "staggering" number of deaths.