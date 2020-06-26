Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's Jason Moloney (r) has beaten Mexico's Leonardo Baez (l) in their Las Vegas fight. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

boxing

Aust’s Moloney wins Las Vegas bout

By Peter Mitchell, AAP US Correspondent

June 26, 2020

2020-06-26 14:05:07

Australian bantamweight Jason Moloney has scored an impressive technical knockout victory over Mexico’s Leonardo Baez in Las Vegas.

Moloney was relentless against Baez, thundering him with head and body shots for seven rounds on Friday (AEST).

Baez’s corner stopped the fight before the start of the eighth round.

It was a huge win for the Moloney family.

His identical twin brother, Andrew Moloney, lost his WBA super-flyweight belt at the MGM on Tuesday in a unanimous points decision to American boxer Joshua Franco.

Jason entered the fight ranked in the top five in all four major boxing organisations and is hoping the impressive win over Baez will lead to a world-title fight.

The MGM fights are being held in a “bubble”, with boxers and their support staff living, training and tested regularly for COVID-19 in a secure area of the casino complex.

