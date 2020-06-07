Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria has recorded no new COVID-19 cases ahead of a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Zero new COVID-19 cases in Victoria

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 10:14:47

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began, but authorities are warning the risk is not over ahead of a protest in Melbourne.

One person with COVID-19 at Saturday’s Black Lives Matter rally could be all it takes to squander the gains made, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has warned.

There have been no new cases confirmed since Friday, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday morning.

“We’ve been able to achieve this through Victorians doing an incredible job of keeping themselves & each there safe,” she tweeted.

“The public health advice is that the risk is not over yet so it’s up to all of us to keep it up.”

Prof Sutton says people should stay home over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend unless absolutely necessary.

Organisers of the Melbourne CBD protest, Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance, are resolute in their plans to show solidarity for the US Black Lives Matter movement and call for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody. 

They have urged participants to wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser and stand in groups of 20 and 1.5m apart.

But Premier Daniel Andrews’ message is “don’t go”.

There are 178 COVID-19 cases acquired through unknown transmission.

Seven people are in hospital, with one in intensive care. So far, 1586 people have recovered and 19 people have died in Victoria.

