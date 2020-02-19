Discover Australian Associated Press

A mid-air collision between two planes that killed four people in Victoria will be investigated. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

air and space accident

Authorities to probe Victoria plane crash

By AAP

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 22:18:31

An investigation into the death of four people after two planes crashed in a Victorian regional airport will look to put all missing parts of the puzzle together.

It is believed the two training flights crashed mid-air near Mangalore airport about 11.30am on Wednesday.

Emergency services called to the scene found the two planes a few kilometres from each other, and the bodies of the victims in the wreckage.

All four people involved in the incident were yet to be formally identified on Wednesday evening.

It is understood one man aged in his 30s and another in his 40s were on one of the planes, a privately-owned Beechcraft Travel Air D95A operated by the Peninsula Aero Club at Tyabb.

The two men were qualified as instructors and were conducting a training flight, Peninsula Aero Club president Jack Vevers said.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said the other plane was a Piper Seminole twin engine registered to Moorabbin Aviation Services, also on a training flight.

Mitchell Local Area Commander Inspector Peter Koger said there were witnesses to the planes colliding and one of the aircraft coming down.

CASA and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the crash, as ATSB investigators from Melbourne, Canberra and Brisbane were preparing to head to the crash site.

“The investigators that are deploying to the accident site have experience in human factors, aircraft operations and maintenance,” ATSB Transport Safety executive director Nat Nagy said.

“Once they arrive on site the investigators will be looking at the aircrafts’ wreckage as well as the site surrounds,” 

The ATSB will also analyse available recorded data, review weather information, and interview witnesses.

