The McDonald's at Fawkner has become the site of a second coronavirus cluster in Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus closes second Melbourne McDonald’s

By Marnie Banger and Christine McGinn

May 16, 2020

2020-05-16 16:45:29

A second McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne has been forced to close after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

McDonald’s Australia confirmed on Friday it had closed its Craigieburn restaurant after learning of the infected employee.

The worker is an extended relative of one of the staff members at the McDonald’s in Fawkner who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

The company said it was acting out of an abundance of caution.

“The decision to immediately close and deep clean the restaurant is over and above the Department’s requirements,” a spokeswoman said.

A cluster stemming from the Fawkner restaurant hit 10 on Friday, as another two close contacts of its four infected staff members tested positive.

The Fawkner restaurant was reopened on Wednesday with workers from another site, after undergoing a deep clean.

The Craigieburn employee who has tested positive had not worked at Fawkner, and their last shift in Craigieburn was on Tuesday.

“We have spoken with the employee and confirm they are self-isolating at home with little to no symptoms,” the McDonald’s spokeswoman said.

So far 93 employees at the Fawkner site have returned negative tests, with four people still waiting on results.

Victoria’s coronavirus case total hit 1543 on Friday after recording an increase of 21 cases, although only 112 are active, with nine in hospital and seven in intensive care.

One of the new cases was linked to the cluster stemming from Cedar Meats, taking it to 91 cases.

It’s the fourth day in a row with no new cases of community transmission in the state.

A staff member who worked in the Myer Highpoint doing online orders has also been confirmed as infected with coronavirus.

The company has introduced enhanced hygiene and safety measures and will deep clean the store.

The state government on Friday announced an extra $19.5 million to deliver recommendations from Victoria’s mental health royal commission interim report, as authorities brace for the wellbeing implications of coronavirus lockdown.

It includes cash for workforce shortages, the roll out of suicide prevention programs and help for Victorians with mental illness.

Elections will also go ahead for Victorian councils on October 24, with postal votes to be used in all local government areas for the first time.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton, meanwhile, will step down when his contract ends in June, after earlier considering delaying his retirement to lead the force through the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 24 hours to 11pm Thursday police did 680 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state.

Eight fines were issued in relation to a protest at a business in Preston on Tuesday.

Officers have done a total of 45,078 spot checks since March 21.

