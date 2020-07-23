People urged to maintain virus vigilance

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Authorities are pleading with people to stay at home if they have any flu-like symptoms. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

People urged to maintain virus vigilance

By Matt Coughlan

July 23, 2020

2020-07-23 08:40:05

Victoria’s spiralling coronavirus crisis has prompted dire warnings from senior health figures urging Australians to remain vigilant against the deadly disease.

There were 502 cases reported across the country on Wednesday, including 484 in Victoria.

Australia’s death toll is now at 128 after two more people died.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt pledged to give the Victorian government any support it needed to counter rising infections.

“I’m focused by those numbers, completely focused, and obviously concerned because they represent people’s lives,” he told Sky News on Thursday.

“They represent the fact there are individuals who will be ill in hospital, in ICU, on ventilation and some who will sadly lose their battle.”

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people who caught the disease in Victoria over the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

More than half didn’t stay at home while waiting for their results.

“If you are being tested, you do have to isolate. If you are ill and showing symptoms, please stay away from work,” Mr Hunt said.

“These are the critical things that will protect us.”

The Victorian government is considering what further restrictions may need to be imposed to stop the virus spreading.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone said it would be a disaster if the lockdown needed to continue until Christmas.

“Clearly we need a circuit breaker,” he told the Nine Network.

“We need all Melburninans to understand this is serious and this is really now about everyone doing the right thing.”

Dr Bartone called on federal and state leaders to drive home how serious the situation had become.

He said outbreaks in aged care homes were “just a heartbeat away from a calamity”.

Face masks or coverings are now compulsory in greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire because of high levels of community transmission.

Mr Hunt said fixing “catastrophic” problems in hotel quarantine and boosting contact tracing were critical for Victoria.

Coronavirus continues to batter the economy with Melbourne’s second lockdown stripping $3.3 billion from the national economy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will reveal the budget is headed for the biggest deficit since World War II, in Thursday’s economic update.

“You’re going to see eye-watering numbers around debt and deficit, numbers that Australians have never seen before,” he said.

Latest news

politics

People urged to maintain virus vigilance

Australians are being urged to remain vigilant over coronavirus and heed social distancing rules after the nation marked the biggest daily increase in cases.

politics

Australia suffers worst deficit since WWII

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to reveal a deficit of between $190 billion and $240 billion in a special budget update on Thursday.

epidemic and plague

'Most critical' time for NSW: premier

NSW businesses have been warned they will be severely punished if they do not comply with compulsory COVID-19 safe guidelines from Friday.

emergency incident

Fear over 'massive' cracks at WA gas plant

A union has raised safety concerns after an issue with pressurised propane kettles at the massive Gorgon gas project off Western Australia's northwest coast.

politics

Record daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Australia marks a grim record with the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as authorities beg people to heed isolation rules.

news

politics

Australia suffers worst deficit since WWII

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to reveal a deficit of between $190 billion and $240 billion in a special budget update on Thursday.

sport

rugby league

SBW would speak to Roosters before return

Sonny Bill Williams says he would speak to Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis before making any return to the NRL this season.

world

diplomacy

Trump warns of more China mission closures

The US has ordered China to close its Houston consulate and President Donald Trump says it's "always possible" other Chinese missions could be closed too.