Authorities urge vigilance against virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Authorities are pleading with people to stay at home if they have any flu-like symptoms. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Authorities urge vigilance against virus

By Rebecca Gredley

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 17:26:34

Authorities are reminding Australians to remain vigilant over coronavirus after the nation marked a record number of new cases for a single day.

There were 502 cases reported across the country on Wednesday, up from the previous record of 469 on March 28.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the numbers were very significant.

“They provide a stark reminder that we must all be playing our part in stopping the spread of COVID-19,” he told reporters in Canberra.

Less than six weeks ago there were only two new cases reported in a day.

“This shows how quickly outbreaks can occur and spread,” Professor Kidd said.

“This virus is highly contagious and as we have seen from the continuing rise in infections and the rising number of people being hospitalised and dying, we must all remain vigilant, we must not let our guard down.”

Authorities are pleading with people to heed warnings to stay at home if they have any flu-like symptoms and while waiting for test results.

It comes as Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg prepares on Thursday to reveal the cost of the coronavirus when he hands down the economic and fiscal update.

“You’re going to see eye-watering numbers around debt and deficit, numbers that Australians have never seen before,” he said.

Victoria’s reintroduction of restrictions alone has stripped $3.3 billion from the national economy.

Thursday also marks the start of face masks becoming mandatory in greater Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to the city’s north.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of making face coverings mandatory but she’s urging people to avoid non-essential travel and exercise extreme caution.

Australia’s death toll has risen to 128 after two more people died in Victoria.

The state recorded 484 new cases on Wednesday, its highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

There were also 16 cases in NSW and one each in Queensland and South Australia.

Almost 90 per cent of the 3810 people to contract the disease in the past two weeks did not self-isolate in the period between feeling sick and getting tested.

More than half didn’t isolate while waiting for their results.

Over the past week, 98.8 per cent of all new coronavirus cases in Australia have been locally acquired.

Latest news

politics

New lockdown will wipe $3.3b from economy

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will detail the coronavirus hit and budget forecasts for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years in an economic update.

epidemic and plague

'Most critical' time for NSW: premier

NSW businesses have been warned they will be severely punished if they do not comply with compulsory COVID-19 safe guidelines from Friday.

politics

Authorities urge vigilance against virus

Australians are being urged to remain vigilant over coronavirus and heed social distancing rules after the nation marked the biggest daily increase in cases.

emergency incident

Fear over 'massive' cracks at WA gas plant

A union has raised safety concerns after an issue with pressurised propane kettles at the massive Gorgon gas project off Western Australia's northwest coast.

politics

Record daily rise in new coronavirus cases

Australia marks a grim record with the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began as authorities beg people to heed isolation rules.

news

politics

New lockdown will wipe $3.3b from economy

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will detail the coronavirus hit and budget forecasts for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years in an economic update.

sport

rugby league

SBW would speak to Roosters before return

Sonny Bill Williams says he would speak to Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis before making any return to the NRL this season.

world

politics

US orders China to shut Houston consulate

China has promised to retaliate after the US abruptly ordered it to close its consulate in Houston within 72 hours, escalating tensions between the two nations.