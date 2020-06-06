Authors retract hydroxychloroquine study

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Three authors of a Lancet article on hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 have retracted their study. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Authors retract hydroxychloroquine study

By Michael Erman

June 6, 2020

2020-06-06 07:12:34

Three of the authors of an influential article that found hydroxychloroquine increased the risk of death in COVID-19 patients retracted the study, citing concerns about the quality of the data behind it.

The anti-malarial drug has been controversial in part due to support from US President Donald Trump, as well as implications of the study published in British medical journal the Lancet last month.

The three authors said Surgisphere, the company that provided the data, would not transfer the full dataset for an independent review and they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources”.

The fourth author of the study, Dr Sapan Desai, the chief executive of Surgisphere, on Thursday declined to comment on the retraction.

The observational study published in the Lancet on May 22 looked at 96,000 hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

It claimed those treated with hydroxychloroquine or the related chloroquine had higher risk of death and heart rhythm problems than patients who were not given the medicines.

Several clinical trials were put on hold after the study was published. The World Health Organisation, which paused hydroxychloroquine trials after The Lancet study was released, said on Wednesday it was ready to resume trials.

Many scientists voiced concern about the study. Nearly 150 doctors signed an open letter to the Lancet last week calling the article’s conclusions into question.

“I did not do enough to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use,” the study’s lead author, Harvard Medical School Professor Mandeep Mehra, said.

“For that, and for all the disruptions – both directly and indirectly – I am truly sorry.”

Surgisphere was not immediately available for comment.

“There are many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were allegedly included in this study,” The Lancet said.

Latest sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

rugby league

NRL set to open corporate boxes in NSW

NRL clubs in NSW will be able to host sponsors in corporate boxes from next week after securing clearance from the state government.

Australian rules football

Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Two days after collapsing during a non-contact training session, Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to the track with his AFL teammates.

news

politics

Protest could trigger health 'catastrophe'

The chief medical officer says it would be catastrophic if the coronavirus infected indigenous communities, as Australians hold Black Lives Matter rallies.

sport

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

world

virus diseases

Job cuts mount as countries battle virus

Companies in several countries have announced job losses as businesses face extra challenges caused by COVID-19 outbreak.