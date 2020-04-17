Average Sydney petrol price at $1 a litre

The average unleaded fuel price has dropped to $1 a litre in Sydney for the first time in almost four years and is expected to fall below 90 cents over the coming days.

Sydney’s average price of 100 cents per litre for regular unleaded is the lowest since August 2016, with more than 57 per cent of the city’s petrol stations offering even cheaper fuel.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury said the plummeting wholesale price – currently 82.5 CPL – meant the average unleaded petrol price would fall below 90 cents per litre in the coming days, hitting 2002 prices.

He said the average price in Sydney has fallen more than 37 cents per litre in the past four weeks.

“The people currently driving on our roads are healthcare workers and first responders, workers delivering essential services and families shopping for groceries – the people who desperately need some relief at the bowser right now,” Mr Khoury said in a statement on Thursday.

The average price of diesel in Sydney is currently 123.1 CPL and the cheapest is 101.5 CPL.