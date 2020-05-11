Discover Australian Associated Press

Health authorities are urging people to avoid any crowding together, as some restrictions are eased. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Avoid crowds to hamper coronavirus spread

By Matt Coughlan

May 11, 2020

2020-05-11 17:40:58

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer has warned people to avoid crowds amid fears abandoning social distancing measures could spark fresh coronavirus outbreaks.

Michael Kidd said complacency could cause major problems as state governments gradually ease restrictions on the economy and society.

“We have very serious risks if overcrowding starts to occur,” he told reporters.

“COVID-19 is still out there in our country.”

Health officials have been concerned after images emerged of thousands flocking to shopping centres after restrictions on non-essential retail were lifted in some states.

Professor Kidd said a strong commitment to staying 1.5 metres away from other people needed to be maintained.

“That means avoiding crowds whenever possible. If you see a crowd, please go in the other direction,” he said.

Hand hygiene and people with symptoms staying home are also considered crucial to stopping the spread of the disease.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed speculation the government’s $1500 fortnightly wage subsidies could be scaled back or scrapped early.

The JobKeeper program is legislated to run for six months but faces a review in June.

“We are six weeks into a six-month program,” Mr Morrison said.

“The impact of the virus, how it will impact on Australia in the months ahead with a reopening economy is very much a work in progress. That’s why we’ve put this six-month lifeline in place.”

Parliament will sit on Tuesday for three days, with the federal government keen to pass laws creating harsh penalties for data breaches surrounding the COVIDSafe app.

More than 5.5 million people have downloaded and registered for the contact tracing program.

Disease detectives completed training on Monday, paving the way for them to start using the data to help trace infections.

Early access to superannuation has been restored after the government paused the program because of fraud concerns.

