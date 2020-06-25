Axe to fall on 6000 Qantas workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has announced 6000 job losses as part of a plan to cut costs by $15 billion. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Axe to fall on 6000 Qantas workers

By Tracey Ferrier

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 12:47:07

Qantas has put itself on life support, axing a fifth of its workforce and grounding most of its international fleet to survive the coronavirus crisis.

The national carrier will immediately shed 6000 jobs as part of a drastic three-year plan to slash costs by $15 billion.

Almost 15,000 other staff will remain stood down without pay or on enforced leave.

It’s hoped about half of them will be back at work by the end of the year.

But the other half – mostly attached to international operations – have no clue when they might get a regular income again.

Qantas is pushing the federal government to extend its Job Keeper scheme, or something like it, to the airline.

A grim-faced Alan Joyce outlined the survival plan on Thursday.

He does not expect the airline to resume international services in any significant way for another 12 months – July next year at the earliest.

The International Air Transport Association believes a full recovery of global air travel will take three years – without a second wave of coronavirus.

“The collapse of billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible, long term,” the Qantas Group CEO told reporters.

“We have to position ourselves for several years where revenues will be much lower. And that means becoming a smaller airline in the short term.”

Mr Joyce said vital signs were strengthening for domestic operations and the airline has “extremely bright prospects for recovery”.

But to get there, the carrier will have to raise $1.9 billion through a share sale to balance its books.

Other drastic action includes grounding at least 100 aircraft for up to 12 months, including most of the international fleet.

Staff attached to the airline’s 12 A380s face the longest wait, with the super-jumbos to be grounded for at least three years and stored in the Mojave Desert in California.

Mr Joyce promised generous redundancy payouts, worth $600 million, to the 6000 who’ll lose their jobs – a mix of pilots, cabin crew, engineers, ground workers and corporate staff.

Voluntary redundancies will be offered before people are tapped to leave.

“They are jobs that we don’t see coming back for a long time,” Mr Joyce said.

For now, Qantas is focusing on green shoots, domestically.

“We’re planning to be back to 40 per cent of our pre-crisis domestic flying during July and hopefully more in the months that follow,” Mr Joyce said.

He said the opening of state borders was crucial to the plan, and negotiations with state and territories were ongoing on how to manage public heath risks.

“This year was supposed to be one of celebration for Qantas. It’s our centenary. Clearly, it is not turning out as planned,” Mr Joyce said.

The three-year plan aims to have 21,000 active employees by June 2022. The Qantas Group currently has 29,000 staff.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has acknowledged the aviation sector will need ongoing help, with JobKeeper wage subsidies and other coronavirus support measures to end in September.

“We are just working through the best way to target and deliver that support,” he said on Thursday, adding that could include JobKeeper or other measures.

Unions have reacted to the job losses and ongoing stand downs with fury.

ACTU president Michele O’Neil said the airline had abandoned its workers to preserve profits, and said the prime minister’s refusal to extend JobKeeper payments to all aviation workers had left thousands without support.

The Australian Services Union said the cuts were “premature”, given Qantas had one of the best balance sheets of any airline in the world.

“Cutting jobs and capacity now will only hamstring the industry and economy – Qantas is shooting itself in the foot,” ASU assistant national secretary Linda White said.

Latest news

economy, business and finance

Axe to fall on 6000 Qantas workers

Qantas will immediately axe 6000 staff in a bid to safeguard 21,000 others under a drastic plan to survive the coronavirus crisis.

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason to stop state governments from reopening the economy.

health

Test blitz unveiled as 33 new cases in Vic

Thirty-three new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Victoria as more than 1000 troops are deployed to help the state conduct a testing blitz.

politics

Morrison flags support for aviation sector

Qantas has been in talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about extending support for the ailing carrier.

politics

Morrison flags support for aviation sector

Qantas has been in talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about extending support for the ailing carrier.

news

politics

PM backs reopening as virus spikes in Vic

Scott Morrison says Victoria's coronavirus outbreak is no reason to stop state governments from reopening the economy.

sport

Australian rules football

Interrupted prep no excuse for Demons

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin says his side is well prepared for Sunday's meeting with Geelong despite last week's game against Essendon being postponed.

world

crime, law and justice

US files broader case against Assange

US prosecutors say the new indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange underscores his efforts to procure and release classified information.