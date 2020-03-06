Baby among new SA coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A new clinic at Royal Adelaide Hospital will take pressure off emergency departments. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Baby among new SA coronavirus cases

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 16:07:40

A baby and a man have tested positive to the coronavirus in South Australia, as a dedicated clinic opens in Adelaide. 

The infant boy is the son of a 40-year-old woman who tested positive for the disease after travelling to the state from Iran. Both are in stable condition at the Flinders Medical Centre.

The second new case is a 58-year-old man who arrived in SA from Taiwan on March 3.

The clinic at the Royal Adelaide Hospital will operate seven days a week, providing an outpatient service to ease pressure in emergency departments. 

People who have travelled to countries with high coronavirus numbers or had contact with people known to be infected are encouraged to attend.

Premier Steven Marshall said the clinic was needed to stay ahead of the virus’ spread.

“We can have the rapid assessment and testing of people who think they have contracted the coronavirus,” Mr Marshall said.

SA Health’s public health officer Nicola Spurrier said it was vital those with the disease were kept at distance from other vulnerable or ill people. 

“Other people who get sick will come into the ED department so its important to have a separate service for people who have concerns and are developing symptoms,” Ms Spurrier said. 

SA Health is currently treating four patients for the coronavirus, including a 24-year-old woman who returned from Europe on March 1.

Latest sport

tennis

Australia off to winning Davis Cup start

Australia's Jordan Thompson has defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup tie in Adelaide.

soccer

Victory up for A-League challenge

Melbourne Victory are on a high after beating Adelaide United but are well aware Sydney FC pose a far sterner A-League test on Saturday night.

motor racing

GP boss optimistic despite virus threat

Despite coronavirus cases continuing to surge in Italy, Australian Grand Prix boss Andrew Westacott has no concerns the Melbourne event will go ahead.

cricket

Aussies face bogey side in T20 Cup final

Poonam Yadav created chaos when India toppled Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup opener, now the hosts will aim to turn the tables at the MCG in the final.

golf

McIlroy speaks out against rich world tour

Rory McIlroy has declared he 'didn't like where the money was coming from' during discussions with the proposed Premier Golf League.

news

politics

Morrison strikes virus deal with states

The Morrison government and the states and territories will share the health costs of dealing with COVID-19, estimated to be $1 billion, on a 50/50 basis.

sport

tennis

Australia off to winning Davis Cup start

Australia's Jordan Thompson has defeated Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the opening rubber of the Davis Cup tie in Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

China's local spread of virus shrinks

China appears to have contained the spread of locally contracted virus to the Hubei capital, Wuhan, with zero new cases elsewhere in the province.