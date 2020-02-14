Baby Bunting H1 profit, payout edges up

Baby Bunting’s first-half net profit has edged slightly higher, with the company flagging considerable growth in its private label and exclusive products sales.

The specialist baby goods retailer increased statutory profit by 0.6 per cent to $4.838 million in the six months to December 29, while revenue increased by 5.0 per cent to $186.39 million.

The board announced an interim fully franked dividend of 4.1 cents per share, up from 3.3 cents last year.

Pro-forma profit – which strips out the non-cash impact of employee equity incentive expenses and transformation project expenses – increased by 31 per cent to $7.51 million.

FY20 pro forma profit guidance of $20 million to $22 million remains unchanged.

The company told the ASX on Friday sales from its private label and exclusive products grew 51.6 per cent for the period and now represents 35.5 per cent of total sales, driven primarily by the support of key suppliers expanding the range of products exclusively sold to Baby Bunting.