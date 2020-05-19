Baby Bunting says 2H sales up 13.2%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia's largest baby goods retailer, Baby Bunting, has kept its stores open during the pandemic. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

consumer goods

Baby Bunting says 2H sales up 13.2%

By Derek Rose

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 11:08:18

Baby Bunting shares have risen more than 10 per cent after Australia’s largest specialty retailer of baby goods said its sales growth had continued despite the coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said since December 30, total sales growth is 13.2 per cent, comparable store sales growth is 8.1 per cent and online sales are up 66 per cent, compared to the same period a year ago.

“Our sales performance reflects the less discretionary nature of the baby category and we have welcomed many new customers to our brand in these difficult times,” Baby Bunting said.

At 1052 AEDT, Baby Bunting shares were up 11.2 per cent to $2.97, their highest level since March 5.

The company said its online sales have surged 121 per cent since the lockdowns began on March 23, growing from 12.4 per cent of all sales to 22.4 per cent of sales.

Forty-two per cent of these online orders end up as no-contact click-and-collect transactions at the company’s stores, which have remained open during the pandemic.

To help meet demand Baby Bunting has commissioned another online fulfilment hub at Casula, southwest of Sydney, joining the hubs at Cannington, WA and Hobart.

It has also started an assisted telephone shopping service for parents-to-be and new parents.

“There are around 6,000 babies born in Australia each week and we are critically aware of how important it is to provide support to new and expectant parents at a time when they face additional challenges brought about by social distancing requirements,” chief executive Matt Spencer said.

The company did not provide a breakdown of total sales performance since March 23 but said stores located in shopping centres and selected stores in Victoria and NSW have been hit by lower foot traffic.

The company said that as it enters the final part of the financial year – its largest and most important promotional period – it remained difficult to anticipate consumer behaviour in the current environment and its associated effect on sales and the cost of doing business.

As such it has not provided guidance.

Latest sport

soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

rugby league

Bulldogs expect Foran back for NRL return

Canterbury playmaker Kieran Foran is firming in his chances to return for the Bulldogs when the NRL resumes, as he gets back into full training.

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

news

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

Students at NSW public schools will return to classroom teaching full-time from Monday, with coronavirus fears not considered a fair excuse to skip school.

sport

soccer

No offers for Adelaide A-League ace McGree

Adelaide United have dismissed a media report that linked star midfielder Riley McGree with a $5 million transfer to a European club.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.