Many Australian school students are back to face-to-face learning on Monday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

More back to school as virus clamps lifted

By Matt Coughlan

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 11:45:03

More students have returned to classrooms in the latest sign life is edging towards a new normal under the shadow of coronavirus.

Public schools across NSW and Queensland welcomed children back on Monday after about two months of most students learning from home.

Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT are staging staggered returns, while schools in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory are already open.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said many students had walked, been dropped off or taken dedicated services to schools, easing the pressure on public transport.

“Can I thank parents for listening to our advice in relation to not only schools being open and safe, but also in relation to how students get to school,” she told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

Federal Labor’s early childhood education spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth wants schools to be given more hygiene and learning resources to cope with the return.

“This is a good day but we need to make sure schools have the resources and the support,” she told Sky News.

The Morrison government is resisting calls to expand its wage subsidy program after a humiliating $60 billion blunder, which saw the estimated cost of JobKeeper reduced from $130 billion to $70 billion.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has signalled casuals who have clocked up less than a year with their employer and migrant workers will not be included in the scheme.

However, the tourism sector could be in line for extra JobKeeper assistance to stir it from the coronavirus coma.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is putting more pressure on Queensland to open its borders, raising the prospect of New Zealand travel excluding the Sunshine State.

But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poured cold water on the idea, saying she expects state borders to be open before a trans-Tasman travel bubble is created.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has helped 20,000 Australians return home during the global pandemic.

There are 501 active cases of coronavirus across the country with the death toll at 102.

More than 6500 of the 7109 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Just 33 people remain in hospital fighting the virus, with five of those on ventilators.

From June 1, gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed in Victoria, along with overnight stays in hotels and campgrounds.

On the same day, NSW will permit beauty salons to reopen if the businesses have virus safety plans.

