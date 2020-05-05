Discover Australian Associated Press

It's back to school for most Australian school students by the end of May. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Back to school for students in most states

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 11:16:34

It’s back to pencils, back to books and back to teachers for students in most states with plans now in place to get classrooms operating by the end of May.

But Victoria continues to hold its hardline stance against reopening schools, even in the face of attacks from the federal government.

One school in Victoria and another in NSW are closed on Monday for cleaning after one person at each tested positive for coronavirus.

Queensland has unveiled a timeline for a staged end to distance education as the spread of the virus across Australia eases.

It will start with the youngest and oldest children returning to campuses on May 11, with the rest back from May 25.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this was a measured and balanced plan that would allow her government to then get on and look at how to reopen the rest of the economy.

NSW is also planning a staged return to classrooms from May 11.

“If the first two weeks go well, there’s no reason we can’t expedite all students having full-time face-to-face teaching by the end of May, that’s our target,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

Safety measures will include staggered start and finish times to reduce the numbers of adults coming into contact with each other.

The medical advice has consistently been that children are less likely to contract and spread COVID-19 than adults.

Schools in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory have been open for learning as normal in term two, although attendance has been down.

WA has strongly encouraged Year 11 and 12 students to attend classes in person and banned parents from school grounds.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who came under fire from the federal education minister on Sunday, said the case of a teacher coming down with coronavirus showed how fragile the situation was.

But he dismissed the comments from Dan Tehan on live television and their later withdrawal as “ancient history”.

“Look, comments were made yesterday morning, a statement was issued after that and that’s the end of the matter as far as I’m concerned,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

Tasmania also continues to advise parents to keep their children at home unless they have no other choice.

The ACT has issued similar advice, and closed all its public schools apart from nine designated hubs where parents who have registered a need can send their children.

The ACT government has said it will look at a staged return to classrooms during term two if the circumstances allow.

