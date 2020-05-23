Discover Australian Associated Press

Sienna Kinnear has been teaching Delylah, 5, Boston, 8, and Callie, 7, from home for two months. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Back to school for students on virus break

By Sophie Moore

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 13:06:43

Unlike many parents, Sienna Kinnear will miss her kids when they head back to school.

More than a million students will return to classrooms in NSW and Queensland on Monday, two months after they were sent home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The staged end to distance education began in both states on May 11 as the spread of the virus across Australia eased.

Ms Kinnear has been pulling double shifts as mum and teacher to her daughters Delylah, five, and seven-year-old Callie, and son Boston, eight.

Their Brisbane home is a mess and family life has been completely uprooted. 

“I’ve loved it,” she told AAP.

The 32-year-old says resuming school full time will be tough, with tantrums predicted all round come Monday.

“After I drop them off I’ll probably have a big cry,” she said.

Callie says she’s “nerve-cited” to get back to the playground while Boston is less than thrilled to resume Year 3.

But their mum has complete confidence in their teachers.

Her respect for the profession has grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic.

“They’re all getting very good presents. I could not look after a class of 20 kids,” she said.

Staff and students will be required to follow strict rules aimed at reducing the risk of new coronavirus infections.

The Queensland government has ordered staggered start and finish times to limit contact between adults. 

Although students don’t have to practise social distancing, staff must maintain a gap of 1.5 metres.

Principals have been put in charge of rules around pick up and drop off, with parents told to remain off school grounds and not gather at the school gates or car park.

In NSW, about 800,000 returning students won’t be attending assemblies or excursions any time soon.

Meanwhile, in Victoria and Tasmania, the youngest and oldest children get back to the books on Tuesday with remaining grades to resume lessons on June 9.

Ms Kinnear says her children have understood the need for coronavirus restrictions better than many adults.

“They have a better grasp of the rules and know that things are just under control and aren’t going to go back to normal just because they’re back at school.”

She doesn’t believe the break has set their learning back, but would like some tests done later in the year to measure how they compare to other students.

But she wouldn’t trade the opportunity of getting to know her kids as “smart, funny individuals” that the lockdown provided.

“I’m going to miss their little faces,” she said.

