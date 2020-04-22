Back to school in NSW: the rundown

WHEN WILL THE GUIDELINES CHANGE?

* From May 11 – the third week of term two – schools will resume face-to-face learning for students who will initially attend one day a week.

* Students will attend on different days to limit the number of pupils at school at the same time.

* The frequency of face-to-face learning will scale upwards over the course of term two.

* NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on March 23 urged parents to keep their children at home if in a position to do so, while some independent schools had already temporarily moved fully online.

WHAT ARE THE SPECIFICS OF THE NEW SYSTEM?

* No more than a quarter of the school cohort will be on campus at one time.

* Schools will be able to check students’ temperatures and they’ll ramp-up on-campus cleaning.

* Teachers at risk – such as those who are ill or elderly – are advised to remain at home while all educators will have access to priority COVID-19 testing.

WHEN WILL STUDENTS RETURN TO FULL-TIME SCHOOLING?

* The NSW government aims to have full-time face-to-face learning resume from the start of term three on July 20 but says it’s open to changing the plan.

WHAT ARE OTHER STATES DOING?

*In Victoria, the health advice is for remote learning to remain in place for the rest of term two, but if that changes the government will respond accordingly.

* Queensland is sticking with at-home learning for now with a review due in mid-May.

* South Australian schools are returning next Monday although the state government accepts some students will be kept home by their parents.

* In Western Australia, schools will open for term two on April 29, and while parents can choose to keep their children home, year 11 and 12 students are strongly encouraged to attend in person.

* In Tasmania, term two starts on April 28, with students mostly learning from home although schools will remain open for those unable to teach their children at home.

* NT schools returned for Term 2 as normal on Monday and students are “expected to attend”.