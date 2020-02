Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

Backpackers will be able to help Australia rebuild after summer’s devastating bushfires under federal government changes to visa rules.

The changes mean backpackers living and working in bushfire zones can stay with the same employer for a year instead of six months.

Construction work in disaster zones will count as work under the new rules designed to support farmers and regional businesses.

Paid and volunteer disaster recovery work in fire-hit areas will count towards the specified work needed to apply for a second or third year visa.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge will confirm the changes on Monday in Victoria’s Gippsland region where fires destroyed homes last month.

Working holiday-makers would help rebuild homes, fences and farms.

“These hard-working Australians have been hit by the recent bushfires, but from today they can employ backpackers for six months longer, helping them at a critical time in the recovery effort,” Mr Tudge said in a statement.

“This recovery will be driven locally, by local workers and communities. But this will be a massive recovery effort and we want businesses and charitable organisations to have as many boots on the ground as they need.”

Backpackers are also set to help with demolition, land clearing and repairs to dams, roads and railways.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the measures would be a boost for fire-affected communities doing it tough.

“Every extra working holiday maker that we can get into these communities is one extra visitor to help protect local jobs and keep local businesses alive,” he said.