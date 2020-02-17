Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Backpackers are being encouraged to pitch in and help rebuild communities hit hardest by bushfires. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

fire

Backpackers to help with bushfire recovery

By AAP

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 06:41:07

Backpackers will be able to help Australia rebuild after summer’s devastating bushfires under federal government changes to visa rules.

The changes mean backpackers living and working in bushfire zones can stay with the same employer for a year instead of six months.

Construction work in disaster zones will count as work under the new rules designed to support farmers and regional businesses.

Paid and volunteer disaster recovery work in fire-hit areas will count towards the specified work needed to apply for a second or third year visa.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge will confirm the changes on Monday in Victoria’s Gippsland region where fires destroyed homes last month.

Working holiday-makers would help rebuild homes, fences and farms.

“These hard-working Australians have been hit by the recent bushfires, but from today they can employ backpackers for six months longer, helping them at a critical time in the recovery effort,” Mr Tudge said in a statement.

“This recovery will be driven locally, by local workers and communities. But this will be a massive recovery effort and we want businesses and charitable organisations to have as many boots on the ground as they need.”

Backpackers are also set to help with demolition, land clearing and repairs to dams, roads and railways.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the measures would be a boost for fire-affected communities doing it tough.

“Every extra working holiday maker that we can get into these communities is one extra visitor to help protect local jobs and keep local businesses alive,” he said.

