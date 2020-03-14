Discover Australian Associated Press

F1 bosses have called off the Bahrain Grand Prix because of the developing coronavirus crisis. Image by AP PHOTO

motor racing

Bahrain and Vietnam F1 races postponed

By AAP

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 00:08:58

The Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix races have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Formula One chiefs have announced.

The Bahrain GP was scheduled to be held next week – at an empty track – and the inaugural Vietnamese GP was set to be held in Hanoi on April 5.

The first four races of the F1 season have now all been called off following the news that this weekend’s scheduled season-opening Australian GP in Melbourne and the China GP were postponed.

Formula 1 and governing body the FIA said they now “expect” the 2020 season to begin in May, but this would be reviewed.

A joint statement from F1, the FIA, and the relevant governments involved said the decision was taken “to ensure the health and safety of the travelling staff, championship participants and fans, which remains our primary concern.”

