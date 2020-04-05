Ball has competition for Hawks NBL licence

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Claims LaMelo Ball had secured ownership of the Illawarra Hawks were a miscommunication. Image by AP PHOTO

basketball

Ball has competition for Hawks NBL licence

By Shayne Hope

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 09:14:40

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger says “plenty” of prospective buyers remain in the hunt to take over the Illawarra Hawks despite incorrect claims LaMelo Ball had secured ownership of the beleaguered club.

The teenage basketball star’s manager Jermaine Jackson announced on Thursday his team had taken control of the league’s last remaining foundation club.

But it later emerged that long-time Hawks sponsor Tory Lavalle – who is working with the Ball camp – had miscommunicated developments, leading to Jackson jumping the gun.

Loeliger said the NBL regarded it as an “honest mistake” and remains committed to negotiations with Ball’s team.

“It was a bit of misunderstanding and a miscommunication and I don’t think there was any malice intended,” Loeliger told AAP.

“I don’t think anyone was trying to leverage the situation.

“I think it just snowballed and it got a little bit out of control but we’ve all had conversations and there’s certainly no bad blood out there between anyone.”

The NBL has taken back the Hawks licence from previous owners Simon and Wendy Stratford in recent days, having been on stand-by to take over following the reported collapse of the club.

It will now go through a process to make sure the Hawks remain viable.

“There are a number of parties interested in ownership, either in part or whole, including LaMelo Ball and his management, and Jermaine Jackson in particular,” Loeliger said.

“We’re continuing to have discussions with them, which is great, but there are plenty of others in the background also.

“It may be that we come to an agreement with one of them, it may be that we come to an agreement with multiple of them and that they decide to do something together.

“But we’ll take our time now to make sure that we get the mix right.”

Ball, 18, won the NBL’s rookie of the year honours during his injury-hit cameo with the Hawks last season.

He has since returned to California to prepare for the NBA Draft and is a likely top-five selection.

If successful in taking ownership of the Hawks, he could add his name to a list of eight past and present NBA players with current stakes in NBL clubs.

Latest sport

basketball

Ball has competition for Hawks NBL licence

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger says the league is in discussions with multiple prospective buyers for the Illawarra Hawks, with LaMelo Ball still in the mix.

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

news

health

Too soon to drop COVID-19 restrictions

Australians are again being warned not to be complacent about the coronavirus and stick to social distancing rules even as the rate of infections eases.

sport

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

Australia coach Justin Langer would support international cricket being played behind closed doors once the game resumes after coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

Trump attacks sacked US intel official

US President Donald Trump has defended his firing of the inspector general of the US intelligence community, calling him "a total disgrace".