Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A worker who tested positive to the coronavirus worked at the Balmain Woolworths on June 27 and 28. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 09:04:57

Health authorities are urging people in a Sydney suburb to be alert for COVID-19 symptoms after a local Woolworths worker tested positive for the virus. 

The man had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying from Bangladesh and tested positive to COVID-19 on the fourth day of his quarantine period.

He then flew from Melbourne on June 26 and returned to work at the supermarket in Balmain on June 27, with his employer noticing he had minor symptoms. 

“The level of virus detected is very, very low … but because he’s also got symptoms, we’re just treating this as the utmost of precaution that he may be infectious,” NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Thursday.

He worked at the store on June 27 and 28, and 50 employees are now in isolation after being identified as close contacts, with the store undergoing a deep clean.

Dr Chant said the man was assessed as non-infectious and cleared of the virus before he was discharged from Melbourne quarantine, but it’s unclear if this assessment included another COVID-19 test.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anyone who visited the Woolworths store on either of the two days should come forward and be tested if they have respiratory symptoms.

Health authorities are also contacting people who sat around the man on Jetstar Flight JQ510 from Melbourne to Sydney on June 26.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne admitted Balmain residents were feeling anxious.

“If they have been in the store, make sure that they go get a test straight away if there are any symptoms at all,” Mr Byrne told 2GB radio on Friday.

The state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 3211 from more than 870,000 tests, with one patient currently in intensive care in NSW.

But a school on the NSW Central Coast, Green Point Christian College, has closed after being informed of a possible COVID-19 case in a senior student. The student will have additional tests on Friday.

“The school will be non-operational for the on-site attendance of staff and students today as an extra precaution while we await confirmation of the result,” school principal Phillip Nash said in a statement.

Mr Hazzard on Thursday also warned health authorities will be screening people at airports and transport hubs across NSW to ensure Melbourne residents from COVID-19 outbreak hot spots are not entering the state, and cars with Victorian number plates may be stopped.

Any who do try to enter NSW could face six months’ imprisonment or a fine of $11,000.

Mr Hazzard also revealed a woman this week caught the train from Melbourne to Sydney despite having respiratory symptoms and waiting on COVID-19 test results, labelling her behaviour “as silly as it gets”.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

Balmain residents are nervous after a supermarket worker tested positive to the virus, the mayor says, as NSW Health urged anyone with symptoms to get tested.

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed fear that Melbourne's coronavirus infection spike could risk scuttling Australia's economic comeback.

politics

Indigenous leaders in Closing the Gap deal

Ahead of a national cabinet meeting on July 10, Indigenous leaders and ministers will meet to finalise an agreement on health, jobs and education.

politics

Cormann to quit federal politics: report

Finance Minister Matthias Cormann will reportedly quit federal politics before the end of this year, with speculation he may take up a job with the OECD.

inquiry

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

The natural disasters royal commission will hear directly from firefighters who were on the ground during Australia's unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfires.

news

virus diseases

Melbourne outbreak risking economic pain

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has expressed fear that Melbourne's coronavirus infection spike could risk scuttling Australia's economic comeback.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints, Blues uncertain on AFL hubs

St Kilda and Carlton have left the field at Marvel Stadium after their AFL clash wondering when they will play in their home state of Victoria again.

world

crime, law and justice

Epstein friend Maxwell faces sex charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has appeared in court accused of facilitating long-time associate Jeffrey Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.