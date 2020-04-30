Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nathan Cleary faces an awkward meeting with the NRL's integrity unit after his indiscretions. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

By Matt Encarnacion

April 30, 2020

2020-04-30 09:49:03

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is the latest to launch a scathing attack on Nathan Cleary, urging the NRL to suspend the Penrith star for the season.  

Cleary was on Wednesday cleared by NSW police of breaking social distancing laws despite admitting to having friends at his house on Anzac Day.

But videos have since emerged on social media of the NSW State of Origin star dancing with friends.

Cleary initially claimed his friends came over unplanned, but has since admitted he failed to inform the integrity unit about the videos because he wasn’t asked. 

The NRL is again investigating the entire incident, which initially resulted in a $10,000 fine (60 per cent suspended) and a one-game ban (also suspended). 

“I regret doing the video,” Cleary told News Corp. 

“If they fine me more I’ll deal with that at the time. I’m just going to wait and see what happens when I speak to the integrity unit.”

Barilaro, who has been a major supporter of the league’s ambitious plans to resume its competition in late May, believes the consequences should be heavier.

“There’s been a lot of people that don’t believe the NRL should return. And I’ve been a big advocate for its return,” Barilaro said on Sky News on Thursday. 

“I’ve been working with the NRL and I’ve put my own name against it. We’ve put in place the protocols and measures that deliver the NRL a start again in May.

“The issue with Cleary is that he has lied and said it was only a small interaction. But in the end, the Tik Tok social media platform shows it was more to that. 

“In my mind, when you get caught out and apologise, you deserve a break. But not when you mislead the public and the NRL. 

“I think now, Cleary, should be the end of his season.”

Cleary is one of four NRL players to have been lashed by the league for bringing the game into disrepute, including stars Josh Addo-Carr and Latrell Mitchell. 

The duo, along with Newcastle player Tyronne Roberts-Davis, were punished for a weekend getaway on the NSW mid-north coast. 

But despite their indiscretions, Barilaro still backed the league to return. 

“I give credit to (ARLC chairman) Peter V’landys and the NRL, to what they’ve put in place, to Wayne Pearce and his team, to get the game going,” Barilaro said. 

“We don’t want to let one individual wreck it for everybody.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

Australian rules football

McGuire slams 20-week AFL hub proposal

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire believes unnecessary panic has been allowed to set-in around the AFL restart, slamming suggestions of a 20-week hub stay.

Australian rules football

Police, AFL investigating three Dockers

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under police investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

rugby league

NRL players to be briefed before training

NRL players will all be briefed on Monday about the game's new biosecurity laws before the first official day of training on Tuesday May 5.

news

politics

We'll stop second virus wave: health chief

Australia's deputy chief medical officer believes the country is well placed to deal with further coronavirus outbreaks if a second wave of infections emerges.

sport

soccer

Verbeek departs as Adelaide Utd coach

Adelaide United and coach Gertjan Verbeek have parted ways, the Dutchman citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has shut down the A-League.

world

economy, business and finance

Facebook cites ad sales drop due to virus

Facebook has posted a robust increase in revenue despite a drop in demand for advertising, while its number of active users rose by 10 per cent.