Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Pubs will be among a range of venues to close as Australians continue to ignore COVID-19 advice. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

By Paul Osborne

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 22:13:51

Pubs, cinemas and churches will be forced to close across Australia from noon on Monday to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure of more types of businesses could follow if Australians continue to fail to heed health warnings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders agreed on Sunday night to a staged process starting with a shutdown of “principal places of social gathering”.

The initial types of venues to be closed include registered and licensed clubs, entertainment venues, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs, indoor sports venues and places of worship.

Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway only.

Mr Morrison said the step had to be taken because Australians were not adequately sticking to rules around social distancing.

Virus cases are doubling every three days, but the death toll remains at seven.

“We cannot have the confidence as a group of leaders that the social distancing guidelines and rules that we have put in place won’t be followed to the level of compliance that we require to flatten the curve and slow the spread and save lives,” Mr Morrison said.

However, parents were reassured schools would reopen after the Easter holidays, based on current medical advice.

But Victorian and ACT school holidays have already been brought forward to Tuesday.

In further action, South Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory are imposing two-week quarantine periods on people seeking to enter these states, with police checkpoints posted to monitor travellers.

The AFL announced matches would be suspended until at least May 31.

State and territory leaders and Mr Morrison have recommended against all non-essential domestic travel, following the unprecedented ban on international travel.

WA Premier Mark McGowan announced entry to his state would be restricted via road, rail, air and sea from 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.

There will be exemptions for health, emergency, defence and policing personnel, certain mining industry workers, flight crews, essential goods deliverers and on compassionate grounds.

Unless exempted, arrivals from interstate will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

In a bid to ease Australia’s expected dive into recession, the federal government announced a second round of stimulus measures worth $66 billion.

It will temporarily double the Jobseeker payment – known as Newstart until last Friday – and make it easier for casuals and sole traders to access it; give a second round of $750 cash payments to pensioners; and significantly expand the already announced cash flow injection into small businesses, which will now get at least $20,000 and up to $100,000 each.

State governments have also implemented stimulus measures and are looking at other ways to ease pressure on people, including how to give renters and commercial tenants a break.

Federal parliament will sit from Monday to debate and pass laws enabling the initial two stimulus packages, with more measures expected in coming weeks.

Labor will seek to amend some of the bills, but is committed to passing the laws.

Latest news

politics

Ban on pubs, cinemas to stop virus spread

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state and territory leaders have agreed to force a range of venues to close to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

politics

Federal parliament to consider virus bills

A scaled-down version of parliament will meet on Monday to consider bills to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

health

Virus forces more draconian measures

As cases of the coronavirus double every three days, stronger measures are being taken to stop Australians spreading it within and across states.

health

Coronavirus cases rise on cruise ship

26 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling on the Ruby Princess cruise ship which returned to Sydney on Thursday.

politics

Cancel interstate holidays:PM

All non-essential travel within Australia should be cancelled to tackle the spread of COVID-19, the prime minister has announced.

news

politics

Federal parliament to consider virus bills

A scaled-down version of parliament will meet on Monday to consider bills to cushion the blow of Australia sinking into a coronavirus-driven recession.

sport

rugby league

NRL clubs to feel pain of virus measures

More than half of the NRL's teams could feel a financial hit from the new coronavirus restrictions, with leagues clubs set to be affected.

world

health

Rush to prep hospitals as virus toll soars

Health authorities around the world are scrambling to set up more hospital beds and access medical supplies as the death toll from the coronavirus nears 13,600.