Bandwidth blows those COVID-19 blues away

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
High energy festival favourite Lachy Doley performs at Blues of Broadbeach 2019 Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Tourism and Leisure

Bandwidth blows those COVID-19 blues away

By AAP

May 1, 2020

2020-05-01 10:10:59

Australians are ‘flattening the curve’ and changes to lockdown rules are imminent but according to Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brendan Murphy, no one will be attending music festivals anytime soon.

“We certainly would not be contemplating large-scale gatherings. It’s hard for me to envisage reopening of nightclubs and big music festivals in the foreseeable future,” says Dr. Murphy.

Gold Coast’s 2020 Blues on Broadbeach has turned Dr. Murphy’s devastating news into a positive today announcing Australia’s largest free music festival will now be a 90-minute music Facebook event called Bandwidth.

Capturing music performances from favourite Blues on Broadbeach artists such as Tommy Emmanuel, The Black Sorrows, The Lachy Doley Group, The Turner Brown Band, Tami Neilson and Karise Eden from the comfort of their homes to yours, Bandwidth festival director Mark Duckworth says the concept provides a fascinating way for fans to connect with some of their favourite artists through an online platform.

Filmed by the artists themselves on iPhones, under the remote direction of video producers, Bandwidth will be broadcast live on the Blues on Broadbeach Facebook page on Friday, May 15 at 7 pm AEST. The virtual showcase will feature performances and interviews with artists.

Northern hemisphere-based fans can also join in with an encore screening on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 7 pm Los Angeles time PDT.

“The idea that Blues on Broadbeach would not make its annual appearance on the Gold Coast in 2020 was a shock to us all,” says Duckworth. “As we informed the artists and fans, the idea that we could band together to do something virtual immediately followed.

“Bandwidth is an online meeting point for our festival tribe, a celebration of our event, and a snapshot of musicians working from home around the globe. It’s a non-traditional concert experience that we can provide for our audience to enjoy. Turn on, tune in, drop out.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones welcomes the announcement.

“For years we’ve worked with organisers to build this event up to be one of Australia’s marquee music festivals. It would have been heartbreaking to have the event fall to the wayside in 2020,” says Jones.

“As an industry, we’re facing incredible challenges at the moment. That’s why it’s great to see so many of our event organisers and tourism operators thinking outside the box to find new ways to get their message out and stay connected with people.”

With the Gold Coast’s tourism industry decimated with losses exceeding $1billion and continuing to lose an estimated $310 million a month while travel restrictions continue, many of the city’s leaders and innovators are thinking outside of the box. Never has it been more crucial to support Australia’s music industry.

“Not only will Bandwidth appeal to the festival’s already strong following – it will open this event up to thousands more blues fans online,” adds Jones. “The potential for this event to grow the festival and bring more tourists to the Gold Coast in the years to come is huge.”

* This feature has been produced in collaboration with City of Gold Coast

Latest sport

Australian rules football

McLachlan hopeful of no 20-week AFL hubs

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan is optimistic positive news will flow out of state and federal governments and cancel out the need for long-term stays in hubs.

rugby league

RLPA deny player revolt over NRL pay

The Rugby League Players Association has denied there is a pay dispute with the NRL, saying there is no revolt on the cards as broadcast negotiations continue.

Australian rules football

'Suck it up' on AFL hubs, says Lions coach

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan is urging players to approach the AFL's proposed hub plan with appropriate perspective.

cricket

Khawaja could return as Test opener: Hohns

Cricket Australia has dumped Usman Khawaja from its 20-strong men's national contract list, but selectors say the veteran could yet return as an opener.

rugby league

Ban Cleary for NRL season: Deputy Premier

Penrith star Nathan Cleary continues to come under fire for having a group of friends over at his house during the coronavirus lockdown.

news

virus diseases

Lockdown eased in virus-hit Tas region

Tough restrictions placed on northwest Tasmania amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the region will be lifted in days, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

sport

Australian rules football

McLachlan hopeful of no 20-week AFL hubs

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan is optimistic positive news will flow out of state and federal governments and cancel out the need for long-term stays in hubs.

world

virus diseases

Virus-hit economies enter into epic slide

Economic data has revealed the extent of the damage caused by the coronavirus and the restrictions put in place to fight the pandemic.