Garment employees have returned to work after factories reopened amid concerns about COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Bangladesh garment factories reopen

By Sanjeev Miglani and Ruma Paul

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 01:57:13

More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh that supply to global brands have reopened after a month-long shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some of the world’s biggest clothing firms including Gap Inc, Zara-owner Inditex and H&M source their supplies from Bangladesh, which allowed garment manufacturers in the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong to resume work on Monday.

“We are making sure the workers wear masks, wash hands at the entrance, undergo temperature checks and maintain physical distancing,” said Mohammad Hatem, vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

Bangladesh is home to about 4000 garment factories employing 4.1 million workers, and industry groups for the sector had warned that the shutdown that began on March 26 could cause the country to lose $US6 billion ($A9.3 billion) in export revenue this financial year.

Competitors such as Vietnam, China and Cambodia have already resumed operations, Hatem said.

Bangladesh reported nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday to take the total to 5913 of whom 152 have died.

While the country has allowed garment and other factories to reopen, much of the rest of the economy is still shut down and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told government officials on Monday that schools and colleges may have to remain closed until September if the situation did not improve.

“We will reopen educational institutions when the situation improves,” she said.

