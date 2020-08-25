Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The ASX was higher after two hours' trading. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Banks surge as ASX lifts on vaccine hope

By Steven Deare

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 12:46:18

Australia’s share market surged early and was still higher after two hours’ trading, as world markets rose on new hope of medical advances against the coronavirus.

The S&P/ASX200 benchmark index reached a session high of 6199.2 points early, then tapered off to be higher by 40.1 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 6169.7 at 1200 AEST on Tuesday.

The All Ordinaries index was higher by 37.4 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 6337.7.

Markets were boosted by developments in the race for a vaccine and treatment, including an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration that it had given emergency authorisation for the use of plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

However, the World Health Organisation expressed skepticism about the treatment due to “low quality” data.

Investors are buying the premise. The ASX financial sector led the way and rose 2.79 per cent.

ANZ was higher by 4.11 per cent to $18.96, the Commonwealth rose by 2.36 per cent to $70.58, NAB gained 4.47 per cent to $18.32 and Westpac lifted by 4.2 per cent to $17.83.

Information technology was up 1.72 per cent and energy was higher by 1.26 per cent.

Reporting season continued and vitamins supplier Blackmores has suffered a 66 per cent hit to full-year profit after its lucrative Chinese market shrunk due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Net profit after tax was $18.1 million, which Blackmores said was in line with earlier guidance.

Management decided not to pay a final dividend. The 2019 equivalent was 70 cents per share, fully franked.

Shares were lower by 4.71 per cent to $72.28.

Westfield shopping centres operator Scentre has reported a massive bottom line half-year loss, after writing down the value of its 42 properties in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scentre Group has posted a net operating loss of $3.6 billion for the six months ending June 30.

However management was confident in the future.

Investors were too, and shares rose 4.2 per cent to $2.10.

Protective gloves and clothing maker Ansell hiked its full-year profit by 42.1 per cent after strengthening its position in protective equipment on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit for the 2019/20 year was $US158.7 million ($A220.6 million), after a 7.7 per cent lift in revenue to $US1.6 billion ($A2.2 billion).

However shares fell 2.08 per cent to $39.46.

Elsewhere on the market, there were modest results for the miners.

BHP rose by 0.19 per cent to $38.64, Rio Tinto climbed by 0.55 per cent to $101.46 and Fortescue dropped 0.29 per cent to $18.50 after a record profit on Monday.

In the US overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs following optimism about medical progress against the virus.

The Australian dollar was buying 71.80 US cents at 1200 AEST, higher from 71.74 US cents at Monday’s close.

