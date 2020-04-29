Discover Australian Associated Press

Swiss hairdressers have been allow to open as anti-coronavirus restrictions are eased. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Barbers open for business in Switzerland

By Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 00:45:54

Haircuts, massages and shopping for garden supplies has topped the agenda for many Swiss as the country slowly starts easing restrictions on public life imposed in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Queues formed in front of garden centres on Monday as people battling cabin fever emerged from six weeks of staying at home at the government’s urging.

“I think it is about time. We have to live our lives, so I think it is important that we keep doing our activities and contact with people is so important, even in a queue like that,” shopper Christiane Ansermet said as she waited to enter the Schillinger garden centre in the town of Gland on Lake Geneva.

Anne Schilliger, owner of the garden centre, said her business had been shut since March 17, forced to throw away a quarter of its annual production and losing 15 per cent of turnover.

“So this is a lot for us and it is going to be difficult to get through this,” she said, striking a downbeat tone echoed by other small business owners.

More than 1350 people in Switzerland have died of the COVID-19 respiratory illness the coronavirus causes. The number of people with positive tests is nearing 30,000.

Only grocery stores, chemists and other “essential” businesses have been allowed to open during the lockdown.

Hospitals could again perform elective surgeries on Monday, while dental surgeries, hairdressers, massage parlours and beauty salons also reopened.

Most shops, schools and food markets will follow suit from May 11. In a third stage, vocational schools and universities are set to reopen from June 8, provided there is no significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The number of new cases is continuing to decline, which is certainly good news on the first day we are starting to relax the measures,” Daniel Koch, the official leading Switzerland’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, told reporters in Bern.

