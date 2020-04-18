Discover Australian Associated Press

Barcelona coach Quique Setien is not sure re-starting La Liga is a possibility. Image by EPA PHOTO

Feature Report

La Liga clubs angry at UCL places call

By AAP

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 21:39:58

La Liga clubs have reacted angrily to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) plans to use the current league table to decide European qualification if the season cannot be finished due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With all teams having played 27 matches before play was suspended on March 12 due to the outbreak, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad are the teams that will go through to Europe’s premier club competition, the Champions League, if no more action is possible this season.

Getafe, who are placed fifth, would miss out if the RFEF plan has to be activated.

But Getafe president Angel Torres was quoted in Spanish daily newspaper El Pais on Friday saying: “The federation has rushed in, or ignored the rules. We are level on 46 points with (fourth-placed) Real Sociedad and also level on goal difference (+12).

“But the league rules say that when the season ends it is head-to-head goal difference between the teams that counts and we won away at Real Sociedad.

“The current table only places Real Sociedad fourth because they have scored more goals, but the rules say what counts at the end of the season is head-to-head goal difference.”

Valencia are also unhappy because they currently lie seventh but, according to the RFEF proposal, might not qualify for the Europa League.

If the Spanish Cup final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao cannot be played then RFEF have said that both cup finalists would go into the Europa League at the expense of the team finishing seventh.

Clubs have also complained at the timing of the RFEF announcement. 

“What cannot be allowed to happen is that this is released now, there was no need,” Torres added.

Barcelona coach Quique Setien says he cannot see the league being resumed given plans for a restart on either May 29, June 7 or June 28, most likely without spectators.

A draft of the league’s protocol for returning to training and matches once given the green light by health authorities recommends that clubs hold training camps at their training grounds or hotels for a two-week period before matches can start again.

Only first team players, coaching staff and a small number of other staff would be allowed to access the facility, with everyone at the training camp being subjected to two COVID-19 tests before accessing the site.

But Setien does not think it is so simple.

“Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,” Setien told Catalan radio station RAC1.

“I have read the protocol and the reality is I don’t know if it can be carried out as it is written, I think it’s unworkable, I think it’s very difficult logistically.”

