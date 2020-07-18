Barcelona urges stay-home to stem virus

Catalonia’s regional authorities have called on residents of Barcelona to stay home and not gather in groups of more than 10 to fight an increase in coronavirus cases.

But the regional government stopped short of imposing a mandatory lockdown for Spain’s second-largest city and said on Friday the measures were meant to avoid having to do so.

“We recommend that people don’t move around if it’s not absolutely necessary,” Catalonia’s health chief Alba Verges told a media conference. “It is very important to respect these measures now – it’s the best way to avoid a lockdown.”

Cultural and sports events will also be limited.

The Catalan capital – home to 1.6 million people and one of Europe’s most-visited cities – has experienced a jump from last week in cases.

In France, the reproduction rate in the Brittany region, popular with tourists, has risen sharply in less than a week, according to government data, the latest indication the virus is again gaining momentum in the nation.

The government on Thursday accelerated plans to make it compulsory to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces amid concerns about renewed flare-ups of COVID-19, especially in areas in western and southern France which had been relatively spared during the height of the outbreak between March and May.

According to data released on Friday, the disease’s reproduction rate, known as the R0, in Brittany had risen from 0.92 to 2.62 from July 10-14.

“It’s a worrying number because it means the epidemic is taking off again,” Eric Caumes, an infectious disease specialist at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital in Paris told BFM TV.

The disease has killed more than 30,000 people in France.

In Belgium, virologists say the country might be at the start of a second wave of coronavirus infections after reporting a 32 per cent increase in weekly cases although, for now, the resurgence appears more localised than the initial outbreak.

Elsewhere, Czech authorities have tightened coronavirus restrictions in the northeast after a spike in cases, reinstating compulsory face coverings, limiting restaurant opening hours and ordering checks on cross-border commuters.

The country has suffered just 355 COVID-19 deaths, far less than in Western neighbours, but there has been a spike in infections in the past three weeks, mostly concentrated in the industrial Moravia-Silesia region bordering Poland and Slovakia.

The area, which includes the city of Ostrava, is home to around 11 per cent of the country’s 10.7 million population.

The Czech Republic has recorded more than 100 new cases in seven out of the past 10 days, with a large portion from the northeast after an outbreak in the state-owned OKD coal mines.

In Bucharest, a new law in Romania allows for people with infectious diseases to be isolated in hospitals or at home.

Amid a newly rising curve of coronavirus infections, the parliament passed the regulation late on Thursday in an expedited procedure.

The number of confirmed cases rose that day by 777 within 24 hours.

