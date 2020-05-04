Discover Australian Associated Press

Andrew Constance may contest Eden-Monaro after NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro stood aside. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

election

Barilaro backs Constance for Eden-Monaro

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 21:58:39

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is backing his state coalition colleague Andrew Constance to run as the Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

The marginal NSW South Coast seat was vacated last week when popular Labor member Mike Kelly retired because of ill health.

Mr Barilaro announced on Monday he would not contest the seat for the Nationals in an upcoming by-election. 

“The polling showed I could win but sometimes in this game, you let ego get in the way of good decisions and I’ve got to make the best decision for me, my family, for the people of NSW (and) more importantly for the people of Eden-Monaro,” the deputy premier said on Monday.

“They’ve been through hell and back with the fires, COVID-19, drought; the last thing we need is an argy-bargy about what is right for that seat.”

When asked which man should run for the Liberal Party, Mr Barilaro said he was “a fan of Andrew Constance but flagged the Nationals could still field a candidate.

“Just because I’m not running, it doesn’t necessarily mean the National Party won’t decide to run a candidate because at the end of the day, it’s for the executive (to decide),” he said.

Mr Constance’s office on Monday afternoon said “he’s still considering his options” but the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Monday evening that the NSW transport minister will on Tuesday announce he is quitting state politics to contest the marginal federal seat. 

Liberal senator Jim Molan and the Liberals’ 2019 candidate Fiona Kotvojs are also believed to be considering the seat. 

Bega mayor Kristy McBain, who has been pre-selected as Labor’s candidate, said on Monday evening she was honoured by the endorsement and was determined to do the people of her region proud. 

“I love these people and want to keep working for them, in the same way Mike Kelly worked tirelessly to deliver for the area,” Ms McBain said in a statement. 

“Our community can’t be forgotten again – we need a strong voice in federal parliament. I want to be that voice.”

