Barilaro steps out of Eden-Monaro running

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Eden-Monaro hopeful Kristy McBain. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Barilaro steps out of Eden-Monaro running

By AAP

May 4, 2020

2020-05-04 08:09:32

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says he will not contest the federal seat of Eden-Monaro in an upcoming by-election, potentially clearing the way for coalition colleague Andrew Constance to shift to federal politics.

The NSW South Coast seat was vacated last week after popular Labor member Mike Kelly retired due to ill health. 

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese says retaining the NSW seat will be a challenge, even though it is 100 years since a government has taken a seat in a by-election. Labor has chosen Bega mayor Kristy McBain to run for the seat.

Mr Barilaro announced on Monday he would not contest the seat, saying in a statement that he could achieve more as leader of the NSW Nationals.

“In politics, ego can quickly skew decisions and sometimes makes you forget what is best for yourself, your family and what could be the best outcome for the people of Eden-Monaro,” Mr Barilaro said on Monday.

He said he would continue to fight for residents of the NSW south coast from his position on Macquarie Street.

This opens the way for Mr Constance, the NSW transport minister and Bega MP, to step forward. Mr Constance reportedly told the Liberal state executive he would not have run if Mr Barilaro put his hand up for the seat.

Liberal senator Jim Molan is also reportedly considering standing.

Mr Albanese told Sky News on Sunday Ms McBain was ready to represent the people of her constituency rather than herself.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

virus diseases

Two more virus deaths but low infections

State and federal political leaders are firmly focused on easing coronavirus social and business restrictions as Australia's infection rate remains low.

politics

Barilaro steps out of Eden-Monaro running

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro has confirmed he won't be a candidate for the by-election in the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

health

Further NSW virus restrictions to be eased

Homebuyers in NSW will soon be able to inspect properties and attend auctions on-site as the state government eases some further COVID-19 restrictions.

health

Low virus numbers, caution still needed

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says while Australia's coronavirus cases remain low, caution is still needed before further relaxing of restrictions.

news

epidemic and plague

Just one new NSW virus case, school closes

A Sydney public school has closed after a student tested positive to coronavirus, while NSW has recorded just one new case of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Bulldogs called back for AFL restart

Western Bulldogs have joined rival clubs in calling players back from interstate amid growing optimism around an AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.