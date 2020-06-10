Barilaro wants crowds back for NRL: Report

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Deputy John Barilaro wants fans to return to NRL stadiums as soon as possible. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Barilaro wants crowds back for NRL: Report

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 04:44:38

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is pushing for a dramatic relaxing of crowd restrictions for NRL matches and the opening up of Sydney’s ANZ Stadium for up to 40,000 fans as soon as round six.

Barilaro says he wants to see fans flocking back to the game following the sport’s restart after the Covid-19 shutdown, starting with Thursday’s clash between Manly and Brisbane in Gosford – with sufficient social distancing.

The federal government is considering “decreased capacity” for NRL games, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth. 

And the NSW government has already ticked off on corporate boxes, for one person per four square metres up to 50 people, open from this weekend.

Discussions have begun about opening up the grandstands, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys aiming for a July 1 return for fans.

But Barilaro believes it wouldn’t make sense preventing supporters attending NRL matches now when 20,000 protesters took part in the Black Lives Matter rally with minimal social distancing rules in Sydney on Saturday.

“In my mind, it’s now clear we need some ­consistency with what is being approved,” Barilaro told the The Daily Telegraph. 

“Hypocrisy at its best … the NRL have already proved they have the right plans in place. So as far as I’m concerned the evidence is clear that we can open up these ­restrictions.”

Suggesting just one or two empty seats are needed to ensure adequate social distancing, Barilaro believes venues like the 80,000-capacity ANZ Stadium should start being used up as soon as possible.

“I want to see stadiums opened to the fans this weekend,” Barilaro said.

“There is no longer any need to keep these lockdowns in place. We can have crowds back and still be abiding by some social-distancing rules. The evidence is there to support that.”

Nationals leader Barilaro also said he wanted social-distancing restrictions lifted at grounds altogether by July 1.

“If we open everything now with these social-distancing measures and there are no more problems, then come July, open everything.

“This shouldn’t be just about corporate boxes. We want people in the grandstands and people playing sport at grassroots level.

Latest sport

rugby league

Barilaro wants crowds back for NRL: Report

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is urging the government and health ­officials to open up grandstands to NRL fans as soon as possible.

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

Australian rules football

SA gives green light for limited AFL crowd

South Australia will be the first state to allow spectators at AFL matches since the coronavirus shutdown, with about 2000 fans to attend Saturday's Showdown.

news

politics

Wage subsidy focus for parliament's return

The Morrison government's wage subsidy scheme is expected to dominate debate when politicians kick off a two-week sitting of federal parliament.

sport

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

world

funeral

George Floyd's life celebrated at funeral

Religious and political leaders, family and friends have remembered George Floyd at a funeral in his home city of Houston.