Deputy Premier John Barilaro wants NSW to relax border restrictions with Victoria. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Barilaro wants Vic border permits lifted

By Tiffanie Turnbull

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 14:03:14

Outspoken NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is pressuring Premier Gladys Berejiklian to scrap the state’s border permit system with Victoria.

The NSW Nationals leader met with stakeholders in Albury-Wodonga on Thursday, breaking ranks with the government to join calls to relax restrictions.

“Seven weeks on, some of the numbers across the border are getting better. The risk profile is reducing and, therefore, there is an argument for a reset today to move forward,” he told reporters in the border town.

He says the current “cumbersome” system needs to go and restrictions should be lifted in full before Christmas.

“To lift the border entirely in one swoop may be impossible and detrimental to the wellbeing and health of this region, let alone NSW, (so) we will do it in a measured way.”

Mr Barilaro says he is well-placed to present the community’s perspective to the premier, because he understands the “uniqueness” of the border communities as a NSW-ACT border-town resident.

But Ms Berejiklian has already shot down his request, saying she understands the “angst and frustration” but that the health of the state as a whole must come first.

“The last thing that I would want to see is the disease seeding in rural and regional NSW.”

She conceded that “tweaks” to the system may be needed, but says a solution that would please everyone doesn’t exist.

“I remember getting criticised when we closed the Victorian border because I’d waited too long and now I’m getting criticised that the border is there at all,” she said.

“We’re trying our hardest to get the right balance, but we appreciate, along the way, that certain communities will suffer more than others because of the consequences of our decisions.”

However, the premier and her deputy are on the same page when it comes to financial relief for the struggling communities, with both saying an aid package is on the way.

Ms Berejiklian denied the border system had caused tension with her deputy.

“We have an open and frank conversation and he’s always a bit outspoken,” she said.

“That’s just John Barilaro.”

