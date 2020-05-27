Bars and gyms reopen in Iceland

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Iceland's gyms can reopen, though only at half capacity, while bars can serve customers until 11pm. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Bars and gyms reopen in Iceland

By Nikolaj Skydsgaard

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 00:09:38

Iceland has eased its national alert against the coronavirus, allowing for public gatherings of up to 200 people and night clubs and gyms to reopen as the country nears complete recovery from the outbreak.

The North Atlantic island, which limited the virus spread through a meticulous test and trace strategy and a full lockdown, has confirmed 1804 infections and 10 deaths, including a tourist from Australia. But there have been only five reported new cases in May, and more than 99 per cent of infected persons have recovered.

Iceland’s alert level was lowered from “emergency phase” to “alert phase”, the second of three stages, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Gyms can now reopen, though only at half capacity, while bars and restaurants can serve customers until 11pm, it said.

Public gatherings of up to 200 persons will be allowed and a two-metre social distancing rule has become optional, but still recommended by authorities.

Iceland started lifting lockdown restrictions in early May, allowing hair salons, museums and schools to reopen, after the country’s chief epidemiologist said the outbreak was past its peak.

The chief epidemiologist had advised that the first phase in the easing of restrictions “does not seem to have led to a rise in infections,” the government statement said. Remaining restrictions are set to be lifted on June 21.

Coronavirus tests have been performed on 58,844 Icelanders, or more than 16 per cent of its people – a greater proportion than in almost any other country thanks in part to its small population.

Only three people are now known to be infected with the virus. Seven of the 10 people who died were over 70 years old.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus vaccine doubtful for Olympics

The chief medical officer of Australia's Olympic team says there is no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be found before next year's Games.

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

rugby league

Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its hope to have capped crowds back in stadiums from the start of July.

news

epidemic and plague

Two Sydney schools closed due to COVID-19

Two schools in Sydney's eastern suburbs have closed after positive coronavirus cases among two students, as most children returned to classrooms full-time.

sport

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.