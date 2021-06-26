Barty stays mum on her Wimbledon fitness

Ash Barty has been a model of positivity about her Wimbledon title bid, saying she’s “good to go” for glory at the grass-court grand slam.

But, perhaps tellingly, she won’t confirm whether she’s 100 per cent fit.

The world No.1 has made it clear how much of an effort she and her team have put in to ensure that she’s fully recovered from the hip injury that forced her to withdraw during her second round match at the French Open.

“We did everything – a full rehab, treatment, imaging – we had everything done,” Barty said at the All England Club on Saturday.

“It was a slow couple of weeks. We had time to rehab, to rest and do everything correctly. We’ve done everything that we can.

“I feel good, feel like I’m ready. Touch wood, nothing happens between now and my first match…

“We were comfortable with the diagnosis after Roland Garros and it gave us the best chance to recover and to be fit and firing to play here at Wimbledon.

“We’re ready to go and I can’t wait to get started.”

Yet when asked if she was 100 per cent fit, Barty would only say, “I’m good to go.”

When further cross-examined, Barty simply offered the same answer – with a smile.

It seems clear Barty won’t let any negativity intrude on a special time for her, especially as she’s been invited to open proceedings on centre court on Tuesday, the traditional prerogative of the reigning ladies’ champion.

With 2019 champion Simona Halep sidelined by injury, it was a wonderful touch by the All England Club to ask Barty, 50 years since Evonne Goolagong won the title, to do the honours in an emotional encounter with Spanish cancer survivor Carla Suarez Navarro.

Queenslander Barty, who reckons that her heroine Goolagong was the one who has “guided the way”, believes it will be an occasion for all Australians to savour.

“(The Tuesday opening match) is a tradition like no other here at Wimbledon,” she said.

“Particularly for me to be able to celebrate Evonne’s 50th anniversary with other Australians and people all round the world, that’s even more special.”

And the presence of Suarez Navarro, who underwent eight chemotherapy sessions when suffering from early-stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year but who’s now recovered to relaunch her career in inspirational fashion, makes Tuesday’s moment feel complete.

“Carla’s an incredible person. It’s going to be an amazing experience for me to play her after all she’s been through,” Barty said.

“She’s a person with tremendous character and strength.

“You couldn’t wipe the smile off everyone’s face when we saw her come back on tour early this year. Genuinely.

“She is one of the good girls, and to be able to share an experience with her on centre court on Tuesday is going to be so special and exciting.”

Even at 32 and at her farewell Wimbledon, though, the Spaniard showed in her French Open comeback, when narrowly losing to former US Open champ Sloane Stephens, that she could pose a danger to Barty.

“We know what she’s capable of as a player, there’s absolutely no secret,” said Barty of a player who’s reached the Wimbledon last-16 on three occasions.

“I’m excited to test myself against someone who’s been one of the very best on tour for over 10 years.”