‘Basket case to best case’: Tassie’s rise

From a joke, to the envy of a nation, “almost everyone wants to be Tasmanian”.

That’s the message from the island state’s premier Peter Gutwein, who on Saturday addressed the Tasmanian Liberals State Council in Launceston.

“There’s no doubt that in Tasmania we’ve gone from economic basket case to economic best case,” Mr Gutwein said.

“We were once joked about and spoken of in derogatory terms. Now almost everyone wants to be Tasmanian.

“It’s almost becoming unfashionable to not have visited Tasmania or to claim that you’re related to one of us.”

Economic and lifestyle factors contribute to Tassie’s appeal, Mr Gutwein noted, citing a 4.5 per cent unemployment rate – below the national average – and “one of the strongest growing economies in the country”.

“Our population growth, even with our borders shut, for large parts of the year as they are now, has not abated.

“We’re seeing more Tasmanians come home and more mainlanders relocate to call Tasmania their new home.”

Mr Gutwein said Tasmania has more job vacancies than can be filled.

“Right now in Tasmania, our largest challenge, but also our largest opportunity, is that we don’t have enough people to fill the jobs,” he said.

“Exports are up. Construction is going gangbusters, business confidence is up … retail trade is 24.5 per cent higher than what it was of April last year.”

Tasmania’s majority Liberal government was returned to power in May for a record third term amid pressures on the state’s health system and housing supply.

“Regardless of our economic success, I know that not all Tasmanians are doing well,” the premier said.

“There will always be more to be done … the quiet Tasmanians under my government, will not be forgotten.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also addressed Saturday’s conference, noting the state’s strong COVID-19 vaccination rate.

He singled out senior Liberal Eric Abetz for endorsement after the party stalwart was demoted on the latest Senate ticket.

The prime minister backed all the island’s party candidates as Australia heads towards a federal election.

“We need to win those three seats in the Senate there in Tasmania and no one is more deserving of that term than Senator Eric Abetz,” Mr Morrison told the party faithful via video link from Canberra.

“Eric is an iron of the Liberal party, particularly Tasmania, and of our cause over a lifetime of service, and I know that he will leave no stone unturned and nor can we in Tasmania in ensuring we get our whole team back in the Senate at the next election.”

Senator Abetz, 63, who has for years led Tasmania’s Liberal upper house ticket, was in May placed third behind outer ministry senate colleague Jonno Duniam and Senator Wendy Askew, who won first and second place respectively.