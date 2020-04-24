Discover Australian Associated Press

NBL owner Larry Kestelman is confident basketball will survive the coronavirus lockdown. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Basketball taskforce to tackle shutdown

By Murray Wenzel

April 24, 2020

2020-04-24 07:06:29

NBL owner Larry Kestelman hopes a new COVID-19 taskforce assembled to guide basketball’s return will ensure its visibility in a crowded Australian sporting market.

The millionaire businessman and Basketball Australia chair Ned Coten will head an 11-strong committee that also includes billionaire Ruffy Geminder, Wesfarmers board member Diane Smith-Gander, and private equity executive Rickard Gardell, who all have a history with the game.

The NBL’s reliance on sponsorship and gate takings in the absence of a rich broadcast deal has left it exposed to the virus, with Sydney Kings owner Paul Smith telling AAP last week the competition may not be possible if crowds aren’t allowed to watch next season.

Already player salaries have been cut by up to 50 per cent and there are concerns imports, which have been reduced from three to two per team, will be hesitant to feature even if they are allowed to enter the country.

The WNBL is in the midst of re-imagining its season, while the second-tier NBL1, 3×3 and club competitions have all been shut down.

The taskforce could join the queue in asking for government assistance at all levels, but Kestelman isn’t seaking special treatment.

“The NBL attracted almost one million people last season and is now widely considered the second-best domestic basketball league in the world after the NBA,” he said.

“We are an entertainment product built for live attendances.

“We are not seeking special priority but rather simply asking not to be forgotten to ensure we can continue to deliver the sport that we and so many Australians love.”

BA chief executive Jerril Rechter and players’ union boss Jacob Holmes are also on the taskforce.

Coten said the priority was “quite rightly with the millions of Australians doing it tough” but that basketball wasn’t immune.

“Basketball is one of Australia’s highest participation sports with over 1.5 million active participants,” he said.

“The game employs tens of thousands of people across the country and generates significant economic impact as well as a range of health and social benefits for the wider community across both genders and all ages that will be needed more than ever as we recover.”

