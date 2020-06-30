Bateman to exit Raiders at NRL season end

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
England Test forward John Bateman will leave Canberra at the conclusion of the 2020 NRL season. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Bateman to exit Raiders at NRL season end

By Melissa Woods

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 13:18:31

England back-rower John Bateman will leave Canberra at the end of the NRL season.

The Test star told the Raiders on Tuesday morning of his decision to depart with a return home to his former UK club Wigan or a move to Canterbury possible options.

Bateman was a key member of Canberra’s run to the grand final last year but is yet to play in 2020 because of a troublesome shoulder injury.

Raiders boss Don Furner said the 26-year-old had decided to leave after being given permission to seek other opportunities, with the club unable to upgrade his contract due to salary cap constraints.

“The club made the difficult decision to allow John to pursue other long-term options and as a result, 2020 will be his final season with the Raiders,” Furner said in a statement. 

“We’re looking forward to John returning from his shoulder injury soon and finishing his time by helping us make the semi-finals again. 

“John was fantastic in 2019, featuring in our first grand final appearance since 1994 and winning the Dally M for second rower of the year.”

Bateman thanked the Raiders and said he was doing all he could to return to the field this year.

He’s believed to be at least a month away.

“The Raiders gave me an opportunity to come to Australia and play in the NRL and I’ve loved every moment playing for the club,” Bateman said. 

“I’m doing everything I can to make sure I get back on the field as soon as possible and finish my last season with the Raiders on a high.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

Australian rules football

SA govt move to force another AFL revamp

South Australia's government has followed Queensland in adopting fresh coronavirus protocols that will force the AFL into another fixture revamp.

rugby league

Bateman to exit Raiders at NRL season end

John Bateman has told Canberra he will leave the club at the end of this NRL season and is believed to be weighing up offers from Canterbury and Wigan.

Australian rules football

Victorian AFL players face hub dilemma

As Victorian AFL clubs prepare to hit the road for an extended period, Trent Cotchin has conceded some Tigers players could choose not to enter interstate hubs.

Australian rules football

Vic clubs face extended AFL road trips

AFL clubs face longer road trips across multiple states as the league attempts to re-work its fixture on the run amid changing government coronavirus protocols.

news

virus diseases

Vic premier orders COVID-19 local lockdown

Coronavirus hot spots in Melbourne's inner north and west suburbs will be put into lockdown and international flights will be diverted away from Victoria.

sport

rugby league

Broncos players receive death threats

Brisbane captain Alex Glenn has slammed cyber bullies, revealing teammates have received death threats after the Broncos' fifth NRL loss in a row.

world

media

Aust reporter describes DC police beating

A US congressional committee has heard harrowing testimony from Australian reporter Amelia Brace about police shooting her in the legs and backside.