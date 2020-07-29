Battle to contain virus in Vic aged care

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hospital staff and army medics are being sent into Victoria's aged care facilities. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

safety of citizens

Battle to contain virus in Vic aged care

By AAP

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 08:50:04

Hospital staff and Australian Defence Force medics are being sent into Victoria’s coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities, as deaths mount.

Staff shortages due to isolation orders is being partly blamed for the deadly situation, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth telling Nine senior nurses and managers had to avoid work because of coronavirus contacts.

“No business in Australia has a business continuity plan that accounts for their entire workforce not being able to go to work,” he said on Wednesday.

“I think in a lot of ways that has led some of the most affected institutions to where they are now.”

Four of Victoria’s six deaths on Tuesday were linked to outbreaks in aged care, bringing the state’s toll from the virus to 83 and the national toll to 167.

There are now 4775 active COVID-19 cases across Victoria, with 769 of those are linked to aged care homes and 414 among health workers.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday announced elective surgeries would be suspended in metropolitan Melbourne, except for category one and the most urgent category two procedures.

He said the move would free up hospital beds to treat residents and allow health workers to go into aged care homes to cope with the staff shortages.

He said it would also allow staff to provide care and support to the most vulnerable residents in and coming out of private sector aged care, noting resident transfers would be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The premier told reporters he would not want in his mother in some of the federally regulated homes, prompting an emotional defence of carers and nurses from federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

Outbreaks at meatworks across Melbourne have also increased, with 99 cases linked to Somerville Meats Retail Services in Tottenham and 89 associated with Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said there was some good news regarding an outbreak at the Royal Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, where a baby, two parents and a health care worker tested positive on Monday.

She said all other babies in the unit had tested negative, with just one result pending.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Ardent to plead guilty to fun park deaths

Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, will plead guilty over the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy on the Gold Coast.

virus diseases

Infected people visited Sydney yacht club

Sydney's east is again in the COVID-19 spotlight after health authorities discovered two infected people visited a prestigious yacht club.

safety of citizens

Battle to contain virus in Vic aged care

Hospital staff and army medics are being sent into Victoria's aged care facilities as part of efforts to contain growing coronavirus outbreaks.

politics (general)

More supplies sent to virus-hit aged homes

More supplies are being sent to Victoria's coronavirus-stricken aged care facilities, as fractures between the federal and state government emerge.

health

Sydney venues shut over COVID, 14 cases

A gym in Sydney's King Cross has undergone a deep clean after a person attended a class and subsequently tested positive to COVID-19.

news

crime, law and justice

Ardent to plead guilty to fun park deaths

Dreamworld's parent company, Ardent Leisure, will plead guilty over the 2016 fatal Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy on the Gold Coast.

sport

Australian rules football

Tigers regain skipper for Dogs AFL clash

Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed his skipper Trent Cotchin is fit to face the Western Bulldogs but key defender David Astbury remains sidelined.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.