Jeremy McGovern (l) has been recalled by the West Coast Eagles for the AFL clash with with Port. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Battling Eagles axe four for Power clash

By Jason Phelan

June 25, 2020

2020-06-25 19:43:04

West Coast have regained Jeremy McGovern for their pivotal clash with Port Adelaide, premiership coach Adam Simpson shaking up his underperforming line-up with four unforced changes.

Simpson was not the only coach to make a statement at the selection table ahead of round four, with Richmond’s Damien Hardwick dumping four premiership players and welcoming back superstar Dustin Martin.

Oscar Allen, Will Schofield, Jack Petruccelle and Josh Rotham were all dropped ahead of the Eagles’ clash at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, with Tom Hickey, Jamaine Jones and Tom Cole also called up alongside McGovern.

Unbeaten ladder leaders Port have brought in Kane Farrell to replace young star Xavier Duursma, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s 29-point win over Fremantle.

The Tigers play St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday having slipped to ninth place following their disappointing defeat by Hawthorn.

Daniel Rioli, Ivan Soldo, Jack Graham and Marlion Pickett have all been dropped.

Martin missed last week with sore ribs but has been passed fit, while Toby Nankervis comes in to resume the lead ruck role, and Kamdyn McIntosh and Liam Baker are recalled.

The Saints have replaced Nick Hind with Josh Battle.

Mason Cox has won his spot back in Collingwood’s line-up to face GWS at Giants Stadium on Friday night, the American replacing Darcy Cameron.

The struggling Giants have been boosted by the return of Josh Kelly, Toby Greene, Shane Mumford and Tom Green, with Daniel Lloyd, Jye Caldwell, Sam Jacobs and Zac Langdon all dropped.

Mumford was preferred ahead of Jacobs to take on in-form Pies ruckman Brodie Grundy.

“Sam is disappointed he’s gone out of the team but he understands his last two weeks need to be better,” coach Leon Cameron said.

“Grundy’s such a good player, he plays 100 per cent of the game basically but Mummy’s strength is that he hunts after the footy. 

“Everyone’s going to have their different strengths and that’s what we feel as though Mummy can provide this weekend.”

Orazio Fantasia has overcome a quad injury to take his place in Essendon’s side to face Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night, along with Martin Gleeson, while Dyson Heppell (ankle) and Matt Guelfi (omitted) depart.

The Blues have lost key forward Harry McKay to injury and handed Sam Philp his AFL debut.

Gold Coast will take the same line-up that embarrassed Adelaide in round three into Saturday night’s encounter with Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, the Dockers adding Stephen Hill and Caleb Serong, who will debut.

Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko has been added to an extended squad for Sunday’s game against the winless Crows at the Gabba, out-of-favour veteran Bryce Gibbs earning a spot in their squad. 

Melbourne did not play last week after their game against the Bombers was called off due to a coronavirus scare, but Harley Bennell finds himself dropped anyway.

Aaron vandenBerg and Kysaiah Pickett are among the inclusions to face Geelong at the MCG on Sunday, with Darcy Fort, Jake Kolodjashnij, Jordan Clark and Lachie Henderson added.

Paul Puopolo has been included in Hawthorn’s squad for Sunday’s match against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, with the Roos regaining Ben Cunnington from a back injury.

