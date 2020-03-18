Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia's major supermarket chains have banded together to plead with customers to be considerate. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

health

‘Be considerate’: plea to grocery shoppers

By AAP reporters

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 07:01:57

Australia’s major supermarket chains have banded together to plead with customers to be considerate of each other and stop abusing staff, in the wake of mass panic buying and hoarding sparked by the spread of the coronavirus.

The call made in newspaper advertisements across the country on Wednesday comes after more footage emerged online of customers verbally attacking retail staff because they couldn’t find the goods they wanted in-store.

Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworth said they were doing everything they could to get as much produce on the shelves as possible, often under difficult circumstances.

“So we ask you to please be considerate in the way you shop,” the ad says.

“We understand your concerns, but if you buy only what you need and stick to the product limits it helps everyone, especially the elderly and people with disability.

“No one working or shopping in any of our stores should experience abusive or aggressive behaviour.”

Coles will on Wednesday hold its first “community hour” for seniors and pension card holders from 7am at its stores nationwide, before opening to everyone else.

“We believe all Australians deserve the right to access their share of grocery items, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said.

Coles is trying to employ more than 5000 casual workers to help restock its supermarkets quicker under a fast-tracked induction process and will hire more Coles Online delivery van drivers.

Panic buying sparked by the spread of coronavirus in Australia has seen supermarkets stripped of toilet paper, pasta, rice and frozen food, as well as tinned and other dried goods.

The issue has caused stress and frustration amongst elderly shoppers, many of whom find it difficult to make frequent visits to supermarkets for essential goods. In many cases, particularly for toilet paper, the shelves are often bare.

People with government-issued concession cards on Tuesday flocked to Woolworths, which held the country’s first dedicated shopping hour for the vulnerable from 7am.

But not everyone was happy. At Woolworths Marrickville in Sydney’s inner west shoppers were complaining that some stock wasn’t available.

Woolworths fresh food director Paul Harker said the initiative had proved very popular but agreed there were still shortages of toilet paper and pasta.

“Our supply chains are working 24/7 to make sure they get product to our stores,” he said.

More broadly, Mr Harker said there was no shortage of goods in Australia.

“It is a logistics exercise of moving the product to get it back into stores with the pace and demand we’re seeing,” he added.

The Woolworths shopping-hour program will be reviewed later this week to see if it can be improved.

Meanwhile, IGA is considering whether to roll out a similar pensioners-and-seniors-only shopping hour across its 1300 Australian stores.

The idea is being trialled at an IGA in Melbourne’s Altona, with a shopping hour between 6am to 7am, which could be extended across its network if successful. A decision is expected soon.

