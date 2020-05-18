Discover Australian Associated Press

"We are in a good place but we need to get to a better place," Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Be vigilant as restrictions ease, Tas told

By Marnie Banger

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 15:23:57

Tasmanians have been urged not to let their guard down as they continue efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay when restrictions ease this week.

Premier Peter Gutwein says complacency could invite a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the state.

“A number of countries around the world have already found that they have been hit by second wave. We don’t want to go through that, that would be devastating both in Tasmania and in this country,” Mr Gutwein said on Sunday.

Some businesses may not survive if the state has to bring back stricter restrictions, he stressed.

“They will find that having had to recapitalise once, that the second time around they simply won’t come back, so we need to step through this carefully and sustainably.”

No fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in Tasmania on Sunday, leaving the state’s total number of infections so far at 226.

There are 31 Tasmanians currently dealing with the condition, as 195 people have recovered.

“We are in a good place but we need to get to a better place,” Mr Gutwein said.

Under eased restrictions from Monday, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have up to 10 people seated inside.

Other gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, including for real estate purposes, small religious gatherings and weddings.

Funerals can have up to 30 guests and 10 people can visit community facilities such as libraries.

The state’s strict border controls remain, but Tasmanians wishing to return can quarantine at home instead of a hotel.

The most recent Tasmanian case of COVID-19, confirmed on Friday, was an elderly man who had been a passenger on the Ruby Princess.

Tasmanian primary and some secondary students will return to school from May 25. 

