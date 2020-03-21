Discover Australian Associated Press

Tape is seen across an entrance to Bondi Beach following its closure to the public. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Beaches close as NSW virus cases climb

By Jodie Stephens

March 21, 2020

2020-03-21 22:34:52

Several NSW beaches are closed after images of people packing Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach drew condemnation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All beaches in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, including those in Bondi, Tamarama, Maroubra and Coogee, will be closed on Sunday after NSW Police Minister David Elliott introduced restrictions on crowds at the state’s beaches.

Thousands flocked to Bondi Beach on Friday, ignoring tough new social distancing measures introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19, with photos of big crowds criticised by foreign media and social media users.

Under regulations introduced to control the spread of the deadly virus, outdoor gatherings of 500 people or more have been banned.

Mr Elliott on Saturday said beaches across the state that didn’t comply with public gathering regulations would be closed, and beachgoers moved on, by surf lifesavers.

“If people do not comply, well then the police will have the powers to move on individuals,” Mr Elliott told reporters in Sydney.

Waverley Council responded by closing Bondi, Tamarama and Bronte beaches until further notice.

“We have only just found out about this announcement and need time to work through how it translates to the practical day-to-day,” Waverley Mayor Paula Masselos said in a statement.

Randwick Council is closing its beaches on Sunday, with people strongly urged not to attend.

“Given the sunny weather forecast of 27 degrees for Sunday, it is highly likely that beach numbers will exceed the 500 person cap,” Randwick Mayor Danny Said said in a statement.

“For everybody’s own health, I urge people not to come to the beach on Sunday as you are potentially putting your health and the health of others at risk.”

Lake Macquarie City Council, south of Newcastle, has also announced the Sunday closure of its patrolled beaches.

NSW on Saturday had recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, with the state total reaching 436.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged young people to take the COVID-19 threat seriously, saying “the problem is just over the horizon, on the basis of the numbers that we’re now seeing”.

“It’s a serious matter. Save yourself and save your family,” Mr Hazzard told reporters.

